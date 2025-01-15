Weight Management Market 2030: Examining the Role of Social Media in Health Awareness

Weight Management Market Growth & Trends

The global weight management market size is expected to reach USD 298.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.94% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising volumes of bariatric surgeries, rapid adoption of online weight loss & management programs, growth in disposable income levels in developing countries, government initiatives spreading awareness about the importance of weight management, and growing cases of obesity due to sedentary lifestyles are some of the major factors that are driving the market growth. For instance, as per the data from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, about 30.0% of the world’s population is either obese or overweight.

The developed countries and the lower & middle-income countries are expected to face huge challenges due to obesity as the obese population may have a higher penetration of chronic diseases, which might include diabetes, hypertension, and orthopedic diseases. Due to unhealthy eating habits and a lack of physical activities, cases of childhood obesity have increased in the past few years. Such children have a higher chance of suffering from chronic diseases in their adulthood. According to the report of Narayana Health, India reported about 14.4 million cases of obesity among children, which is the second-highest number of obese children across the globe.

A surge in the percentage of childhood obesity is due to an increasing number of hours in front of televisions and computers and decreasing number of active hours. The COVID-19 pandemic did affect the market negatively for a short period as there was a decline in the sales of weight management products and services as consumers were focusing on the purchase of essential goods. Furthermore, lockdown in several regions led to the temporary closure of gyms, fitness centers, health clubs, and sports institutes, which further negatively impacted the market. However, the growing awareness about healthy lifestyles and rising online sales pushed the market growth.

Weight Management Market Report Highlights

The diet function segment held the largest market share in 2022 as diets contain the right amount of proteins, fibers, and a lesser amount of carbohydrates and are considered an effective weight management method

The growing popularity of customized and personalized diet plans as per the patient’s physiological conditions is further driving the meals segment

Asia holds the highest share in the market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the growing obese population and the increasing incidence of hypertension and diabetes

Furthermore, a paradigm shift toward minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures is fueling the market growth

The rising awareness about available alternatives for weight loss & management and the increasing popularity of diet plans & fitness centers are some of the key factors responsible for the market growth

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2022 owing to the growing overweight & obese population and the increasing incidence of hypertension and diabetes

Weight Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global weight management market on the basis of function and region:

Weight Management Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Diet

Fitness equipment

Surgical equipment

Services

Weight Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



