Patient Engagement Solutions Market 2030: Transforming Healthcare Through Technology

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Growth & Trends

The global patient engagement solutions market size is expected to reach USD 70.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Key factors fueling the market growth include rising digitalization across healthcare, increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, and technological advancements. COVID-19 pandemic boosted digitalization across healthcare. This, in turn, has fueled the awareness and adoption of patient engagement solutions, thus propelling the market growth.

As healthcare providers were battling the constant upsurge in cases, patients were looking to digital technologies for care delivery and monitoring. This contributed to the market growth. Key companies released multiple COVID-19-related features as part of their patient engagement lineup to enhance their offerings. In December 2020, athenahealth released new features to its athenaOne platform-such as scheduling, workflow, documentation, and reporting capabilities-to enable immediate administration of COVID-19 vaccines as and when they become available.

The necessity of social distancing resulted in increased demand for remote patient monitoring solutions and prerequisite for the precise and timely exchange of patient well-being records. Pandemic has also made healthcare professionals look for alternate methods to traditional processes and systems. As a result, market participants have developed COVID-19-related features in their existing patient engagement solutions. For instance, in June 2020, Orion Health partnered with a network of more than 350 healthcare facilities called Keystone Health Information Exchange to enable real-time automated COVID-19 reporting for improved public health data collection across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

As per a survey by Twilio, a cloud communications provider and customer engagement, 68% of respondents reported accelerated digitalization in their organizations due to COVID-19. Companies reported easing of barriers at organizational levels, such as getting executive approvals, the need for a clear strategy, and reluctance to replace legacy software. In fact, according to the Chief Product Officer at Mount Sinai Health System, their newly developed text?to?chat platform witnessed a 10x surge in volume due to the pandemic. Growing number of smartphone users around the globe expedited the adoption of digital health technologies across the sector, both from providers and consumers, which, in turn, has augmented the dependability of patients on mHealth apps.

Mobile technology has emerged as a pivotal driver of healthcare’s digital and telemedicine revolution. Smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices have simplified access to healthcare support & patient records, elevated the quality of patient care, and streamlined back-office operations & medical training. Leveraging platforms such as WhatsApp for engagement enabled hospitals to manage patient interactions through an accessible communication channel. Solutions such as Easyrewardz Healthcare CRM empower hospital staff to automate patient communication, appointment scheduling, and room availability checks. These advancements are poised to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report Highlights

Based on delivery type, the web and cloud-based segment emerged as the largest segment in 2023 as it supports hassle-free information flow between patients and healthcare providers. Moreover, bulk data can be stored in these platforms and accessed remotely

Based on component, the software and hardware segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 62.7% in 2023, owing to the continuous development of patient engagement solutions and increasing applications in health and wellness, patient education, and chronic disease management

Based on therapeutic area, the chronic disease management segment dominated the market in 2023. The growth is attributed to the rising in the geriatric population and the increased prevalence of chronic diseases

Based on functionality, the communication segment dominated the market in 2023 as it forms the core of any patient engagement solution. Market players are continuously releasing upgrades and new features to enhance offerings. For instance, in November 2020, Cerner partnered with WELL Health Inc. to boost the communication capabilities of its patient portal- HealtheLife.

Based on end-use, the providers segment dominated the market due to increasing adoption of patient and customer engagement solutions that promote widespread coverage and enable value-based care delivery

North America dominated the global market in 2023 owing to the increased adoption of m-health and electronic health records (EHRs) and growing investments in patient engagement software by major companies

Companies are adopting various strategies to sustain competition. New product/solution development, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and geographical penetration are some of the key strategies adopted by market players

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global patient engagement solutions market based on delivery type, component, functionality, therapeutic area, application, end-use, and region:

Patient Engagement Solutions Delivery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Web & Cloud-based

On-premise

Patient Engagement Solutions Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Software & Hardware

Services

Patient Engagement Solutions Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Communication

Health Tracking & Insights

Billing & Payments

Administrative

Patient Education

Others

Patient Engagement Solutions Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Health & Wellness

Chronic Disease Management

Others

Patient Engagement Solutions Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Population Health Management

Outpatient Health Management

In-patient Health Management

Others

Patient Engagement Solutions End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Payers

Providers

Others

Patient Engagement Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia Kuwait UAE



