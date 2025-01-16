RPost’s SMARTR Email Security User Sessions Set for October

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-01-16 — /EPR Network/ — RPost’s SMARTR Email Security user sessions launch in October with a dynamic mix of virtual keynotes, product showcases, and regional customer tours. Designed to enhance awareness of sophisticated cyber risks and automation opportunities, the sessions highlight cutting-edge technologies including:

  • PRE-Crime™ Intelligence: RMail’s new AI-driven tools to preempt email impersonation, eavesdropping, and BEC cybercrimes.
  • RMail Gateway Enhancements: Harmonizing email encryption and active tracking with existing email security setups.
  • Advanced RSign eSignatures: Feature-rich, privacy-compliant e-signature solutions.
  • RDocs Digital Rights Management: Easy document control, including the ability to revoke access post-send.

Events kick off October 2 in Nashville, culminating in a virtual keynote on October 5 by BEC tech analyst Osterman Research.

Join Us: Explore SMARTR tools and optimize your email and document workflows! Learn more about the sessions.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rpost-announces-optimize2022

