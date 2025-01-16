Sports Events Tickets Market 2030: Unpacking the Trends and Innovations Driving Growth

Sports Events Tickets Market Growth & Trends

The global sports events ticket market size is expected to reach USD 43.85 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The key growth factors include the significant rise in sports events and activities, such as National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Hockey League (NHL), Major League Soccer (MLS), and Major League Baseball (MLB) across the globe. Moreover, the rising digitalization and access to online media platforms for sports ticket booking are the other factors that propel the market growth.

The sports events tickets industry experienced a significant downfall during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the cancellation of sports events across the globe. The market is mainly affected by rapidly changing conditions, which have compelled the government to impose a ban on all the activities that involve the social crowd. For instance, the delay of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which cost Japan a loss of over billions, is one such instance to study the impact of loss on sports. Sports cancellations, delays, and suspensions, including the SXSW Music Festival cancellation, the Big 10, the Big 12, and others, further impacted the market.

The digital tickets segment of the type is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.2% from 2023 to 2030. The growth is mainly driven by the growing trends of easy and convenient access to sports events across the globe to avoid the crowd. Moreover, the growing usage of mobile applications to get digital tickets is coupled with the rising penetration of smartphones across the globe. In addition, easiness coupled with purchasing tickets through internet-enabled smartphones and tablets is further projected to contribute significantly to the sports event ticketing industry.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.5% in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. A significant rise in sporting events such as the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Super Bowl, the Daytona 500, and the US Open (Tennis) is expected to drive the regional industry’s growth. The increasing popularity of sports events in North America is boosting growth. The high share can be credited to the strong presence of large sports event organizing companies and ticket providers in the region and the long-existing demand for online tickets.

Sports Events Tickets Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sports events tickets market based on type and region:

Sports Events Tickets Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Digital Tickets

Online Printable Tickets

Paper Tickets

Sports Events Tickets Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia



