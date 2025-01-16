Organic Personal Care Market Demand: Impact of Social Media on Consumer Choices

The global organic personal care market size is expected to reach USD 44.77 billion by 2030, expanding at 9.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Organic products are gaining traction among a growing number of consumers, driven by the rising environmental awareness globally. Usage of organically-sourced ingredients in product formulations is anticipated to surge in the next few years as per the trends observed in skin care product consumption.

Demand for products that are free from synthetic fragrances, preservatives, parabens, petrochemicals, and harsh cleaners such as sodium lauryl sulfate has been on the rise over the past few years. Numerous major market players are involved in manufacturing a variety of organic personal care products such as sunscreens, body lotions, shampoos, scrubs, anti-aging creams, makeup removers, masks and exfoliators, eye care products, lip care products, BB creams, face oils, and cleansers/toners.

Skincare was the largest segment in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Skin problems such as acne, and dryness are common among consumers globally. Owing to which brands are offering organic products with active ingredients to cater to skin issues. Some of the brands in this category are Annmarie; Amala; True Botanicals; and Made Simple. The growing popularity of organic skin care products with active ingredients to fight major skin issues is the key factor driving the market growth.

The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment contributed a majority of the share to become a larger division in terms of global revenue in 2022. The increasing availability of such products at Walmart; Target; Costco; and Tesco among others has helped in driving the sale of organic personal care products through this channel. Further, a large number of consumers prefer buying products due to the shopping experience offered by these stores.

The market is fragmented, with the presence of a large number of global and regional players. Aveda Corporation; Burt’s Bees; The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; The Hain Celestial Group; Amway Corporation; Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.; Arbonne International LLC; Neutrogena Corporation; The Body Shop International PLC; and Yves Rocher SA. are some of the prominent players in the global market.

Based on product, oral care is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing dental health and wellness demand among millennials and Gen Z

E-commerce distribution channel segment is anticipated to register rapid growth during the forecast period due to growing consumer access to a wide range of products from any part of the world

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Countries such as China, and India among others are expected to see a rapid surge in the usage of organic products for personal care

