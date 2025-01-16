Hot Topics, Politics, and Straight Talk Served by Bronx Talk Show

New York, NY, 2025-01-16 — /EPR Network/ — “This is must watch tv. If you look away it will scald you. Lisa and David say what they mean and mean what they say”, says Corinne Basabe, producer of The Back Room.

The Back Room is a talk show that provides commentary on political issues and events that are trending in the news. It is hosted by liberal Professor David Eisenbach, a presidential historian and Lisa Schiffren, a conservative Republican speech writer. The Back Room airs in the Bronx on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 8:30pm on Optimum channel 70 and Fios channel 2136 and live online at https://www.bronxnet.org/bxinform. It is taped at Bronxnet Studios at Lehman College.

Eisenbach and Schiffren give meaning to backroom talk. Schiffren’s bold brash commentary is a gift that keeps on giving and Eisenbach’s witty takes on events are leveled with historical context. Both hosts don’t aim to agree or disagree, but rather they aim to provide well informed no holds bar straight talk. The hosts have been paired on other talk shows produced by Basabe, most recently the 2024 Presidential Race Review. The Back Room has weighed in issues such as the mayoral race, immigration, drones, Syria’s Bashar al-Assad and Hunter Biden’s pardon. Neither host tolerates “wokeness.” The show is a fascinating mix of left and right, which puts NY and national politics in an original perspective.

Lisa Schiffren is a Republican speech writer. She currently writes about policy for Newsmax Magazine. She has a long history of working in opinion journalism, politics and policy. She has worked at daily newspapers, Department of Defense, The White House and has written for The NYTimes, Wall Street Journal, National Review, Commentary, American Greatness, Daily Caller, etc. David Eisenbach is an expert on media and politics and a lecturer at a local college. Eisenbach has been a featured expert and historian on TV productions, including on AMC, the History Channel and Sundance TV. He is the author of The Kingmakers: How the Media Threatens Our Security and Our Democracy with Mike Gravel. He has a PhD in American history from the Columbia Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

To contact The Back Room or the hosts send email to chi.art@att.net. To view an episode of The Back Room, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQbEQviKg00.

Contact: Corinne Basabe

Producer, The Back Room

(516) 902-5640, Chi.art@att.net