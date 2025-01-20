LiDAR Market Forecast Predicts Significant Growth Driven by Technological Advancements

The global LiDAR market size is expected to reach USD 4.71 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is attributable to the rising adoption of LiDAR technology in environmental mapping, automobile safety application arenas, and construction and architectural sectors for monitoring 3D-modeling applications, among others. As this technology is one of the key sensing technologies for enabling hybrid and fully autonomous driving, the rapid development of self-driving vehicles is expected to propel market growth.

Various organizations are focusing on enhancing their LiDAR technology to provide improved safe driving car technologies. For instance, in January 2022, Cepton, a US-based developer and manufacturer of LiDAR products, selected OSRAM’s 905 nm edge-emitting lasers to combine high optical output power with low-power consumption light detection and ranging systems for providing enhanced ADAS solutions. The ADAS application segment is expected to witness notable growth owing to the rising incorporation of automotive safety and forward-collision avoidance systems.

The regulatory authorities in the U.K have mandated the installation of automotive safety technologies. The Euro NCAP Advanced forms clear guidance related to the safety benefits of technologies such as blind-spot monitoring, lane support, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), speed alert, attention assist, vision enhancement, and pre-crash sensing. Rising developments in 3D scanning solutions are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2018, Faro Technology, Inc., in partnership with STORMBEE, introduced a new cost-effective airborne LiDAR scanning solution.

The increasing environmental concerns have enforced the formulation of government regulations over the past decade. The authorities have been implementing strategies, activities, and policies to tackle the concerns. Furthermore, the industry faces constraints due to the high cost of these services and the limited availability of geospatial data; however, the technological advancements in spatial resolution of LIDAR-based digital terrain models are providing better accuracy in applications such as change detection on hillsides, water runoff for agriculture or mining sites, and inland waterways.

LiDAR Market Report Highlights

Airborne accounted for the dominant share of 38.3% in 2024. This segment dominates the market due to its extensive use in large-scale mapping and surveying applications. Airborne LiDAR systems are preferred for their ability to cover vast areas quickly and accurately, making them ideal for topographic and infrastructure mapping.

The corridor mapping segment accounted for the dominant share in 2024 due to its critical role in infrastructure projects such as highways, railways, and power lines. It provides highly accurate and detailed 3D maps, essential for planning and maintaining linear infrastructures.

Laser scanners dominate the market in 2024 due to their ability to capture high-resolution 3D data with precision and speed. They are widely used in applications such as topographic mapping, construction, and forestry, where detailed surface measurements are critical.

List of Key Players in the LiDAR Market

Faro Technologies, Inc.

GeoDigital

Hesai Group

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

Leica Geosystem Holdings AG

Quantum Spatial, Inc.

RIEGL USA, Inc.

Sick AG

Teledyne Optech Incorporated

Trimble Navigation Limited

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

YellowScan

