Healthcare CRM Market Analysis Indicates Rising Adoption Among Small Practices

The global healthcare CRM market size is anticipated to reach USD 30.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The adoption of customer relationship management (CRM) in healthcare organizations streamlines workflows and enhances patient care while reducing costs and improving efficiency. The global COVID-19 pandemic underscored the urgent need for digitized interoperability solutions to deliver faster and more effective results. The increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR) in both developed and developing economies is also expected to fuel significant growth in this market. Key drivers for the industry growth include the rising geriatric population, incidence of chronic diseases, and advancements in technology. The demand for operational efficiency, adoption of home care/virtual care, and the emergence of big data further contribute to market growth.

For example, in September 2023, NHS Digital (England) reported that 4,878 practices conducted at least one online consultation, with approximately 2.4 million patient submissions received, of which 1.6 million were clinical. Market players adopt strategies, such as new product launches and forming collaborations, partnerships, and engaging in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position. For instance, in October 2022, Fujitsu partnered with Salesforce Japan Co., Ltd. to introduce digital solutions in the healthcare industry, leveraging Fujitsu’s expertise in managing pharmaceutical and medical data and computing technologies along with Salesforce Japan’s CRM proficiency. Similarly, in August 2021, Zoho Corp. unveiled Canvas Zoho CRM, a creative studio for CRM customization designed to simplify the user experience and increase CRM adoption rates.

Healthcare CRM Market Report Highlights

The market was valued at USD 17.87 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period

Based on functionality, the sales segment dominated the market in 2023 while it is also anticipated to be the fastest growing segment from 2024 to 2030. This is owing to the growing number of solutions available in the market and initiatives implemented by leading companies

Based on deployment mode, the cloud/ web-based model held the largest share in 2023. It is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

The healthcare providers segment accounted for the highest share of 40.21% in 2023.The healthcare payers segment, on the other hand, is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030

North America dominated the global market with a share of 58.0% in 2023. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030 owing to the changing healthcare system and demand for collaborative care

List of Key Players of Healthcare CRM Market

Microsoft

Oracle (Cerner Corporation)

IBM

SAP

Accenture

Zoho Corporation

hc1

LeadSquared

Salesforce

Veeva Systems

Talisma

Alvaria

NICE

Verint Systems Inc.

Creatio

Cured (Acquired by Innovaccer Inc.)

Actium Health

Keona Health

ai

