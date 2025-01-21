High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Expansion Linked to Rising Food Safety Standards

The global high-performance liquid chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 7.03 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapid growth in pharmaceutical production, stringent regulatory norms for drug purity, and increasing adoption of high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) techniques for diagnostics and research purposes are driving the market.

HPLC is commonly used for the assessment of drug purity on an industrial scale. It also enables characterization of molecules being explored as potential new drug candidates. Demand for the technique is anticipated to grow due to its increasing applications in ensuring consistency and determination of dosage of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Furthermore, the technique holds significance in quality control testing for assuring the fulfillment of critical quality attributes in the pharmaceutical industry.

The technique is augmenting clinical diagnostic services due to the availability of improved stationary phase alternatives and multiple channel HPLC instruments that can aid in sequential analysis of patient samples. Such attributes are desirable for low- or moderate-throughput laboratories and enable faster turnaround times. Similarly, recent developments in column technologies are increasing the efficiency of HPLC operations and are likely to fuel the market growth. For instance, the advent of>2-µm superficially porous silica particles has led to improved HPLC operations at comparatively lower back-pressure and with the use of shorter columns.

Furthermore, companies involved in the market are launching new HPLC-based analyzers and systems for capitalizing on the expanding scope of applications for the technique. For instance, in June 2021, Trivitron Healthcare launched two new HPLC analyzers, NANO H5 & NANO H110, intended for the detection of HbA1c and Hb variants in less than three minutes.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of HPLC systems for the development of new therapeutics, vaccines, and reliable diagnostic methods for the disease. Furthermore, epidemiological applications of the technique for the characterization of viral proteins are expected to gain traction due to the emerging mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. These factors are anticipated to positively affect the market growth.

High-performance Liquid Chromatography Market Report Highlights

By product, the instruments segment held the largest revenue share of 48.2% in 2024 due to the increasing dominance of integrated HPLC systems and the availability of advanced detectors.

Based on application, Clinical research applications accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.7% in 2024. This growth can be linked to the increasing scope of clinical trial activities, a rise in biopharmaceutical research and development, and a growing demand for high-throughput analytical techniques.

By end-user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominated the market and accounted for 41.9% share in 2024. Within these companies, HPLC methods are employed for various applications, including quality control, drug purity determination, characterization of drug candidates, and evaluation of the stability of active ingredients in pharmaceuticals.

The North America market dominated the overall global market and accounted for the 31.68% of revenue share in 2024.

The Asia Pacific market is experiencing the fastest growth, driven by significant innovations in healthcare infrastructure and technology.

List of Key Players in the High-performance Liquid Chromatography Market

Waters Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Sartorius AG

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Tosoh Bioscience GmbH

Gilson, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

