Marketing Automation Market Focus on Enhancing Customer Journey Mapping and Experience

The global marketing automation market size is expected to reach USD 15.58 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Owing to the rising significance of automation solutions in marketing and sales to increase revenue and average deal size, target customers across multiple channels, and retain customers, the market will witness healthy growth. Moreover, the marketing automation solutions help automate repetitive, monotonous tasks such as emails, social media, and other website functions. Technological advancements, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data science, the use of analytics in marketing and sales is also likely to boost the growth prospects of the market over the forecast period.

A recent survey suggests that there were around 3.9 billion email users and about 3.5 billion social media users in 2019. Email marketing is still one of the primary channels of marketing, wherein the scope of automation in the segment will remain highly effective. Generally, email marketing involves sending newsletters, solicit sales, request donations, advertisements, and request businesses via emails. Automation technology in email marketing has proved beneficial and helpful in generating quality leads, and successful implementation of marketing campaigns. The rise of social media and the rapid penetration of mobile and smart devices will foster the marketing solutions and its automation over the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Marketing Automation Market

Growing demand for marketing automation solutions is likely to drive huge investments in the industry. Large technology companies are aggressively acquiring smaller tech startups and companies to gain an advantage and establish market dominance. Moreover, an industrial survey of usage of marketing automation solutions suggests that on average, 50% of companies are currently using marketing automation. More than half of B2B companies are planning to implement the automation technology for its marketing and sales purposes in the coming years. Thus, the rising demand for marketing automation among B2B companies, increasing internet penetration and subsequent digitalization of industries is likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Marketing Automation Market Report Highlights

Email marketing dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 26.7% in 2024. Email marketing remains a highly effective and cost-efficient channel for businesses to reach and engage their target audience.

On-premises dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. Many large enterprises prefer on-premises solutions because they need greater control over their data and infrastructure.

Large enterprises dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. Large enterprises typically have extensive marketing needs and more complex customer engagement strategies, which require sophisticated and scalable marketing automation solutions.

The telecom & IT sector dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. The telecom and IT industries have complex customer bases requiring sophisticated and efficient marketing automation tools to manage customer relationships and engagement.

North America marketing automation market dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 43.6% in 2024. The region’s advanced digital infrastructure and high internet penetration support the widespread adoption of marketing automation tools.

List of Key Players of Marketing Automation Market

Act-On Marketing Automation

Brevo

ActiveCampaign

Adobe Systems Inc.

Cognizant

HubSpot, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Keap

Oracle

Order a free sample PDF of the Marketing Automation Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.