Intelligent Traffic Management System Market 2030: The Future of Mobility as a Service (MaaS)

Intelligent Traffic Management System Market Growth & Trends

The global intelligent traffic management system market size is estimated to reach USD 27.92 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising urban population, increasing mobility and road transport efficiency, and the need to transform transport networks due to rapid industrialization are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

ITMS solutions eliminate delays, ease traffic congestion, and send accurate information to commuters and transportation planners. Rising government initiatives across the globe to implement smart cities with developed road networks and transportation systems, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the intelligent traffic management system market.

Intelligent traffic management systems require vast, scalable, and advanced data infrastructure for real-time data processing. However, the infrastructure required to introduce the new technology has not expanded rapidly and replacing the existing equipment remains costly. Governments of various regions continue to invest in road infrastructure, to upgrade their transportation systems in an attempt to reduce traffic congestion.

For instance, In April 2021, SNC-Lavalin Group, an engineering, procurement, and construction service provider, was awarded a 3-year contract worth USD 15 million by the California department of transportation (Caltrans) to provide a Transportation Asset Management System (TAMS). Under this contract, the company’s Data Transfer Solutions (DTS) business unit would provide services such as software licensing and maintenance, implementation of the TAMS solution, and optional post-implementation support. These developments would further boost the demand for ITMS solutions during the forecast period.

However, the lack of standards, and the technology homogeneity and safety issues related to traffic management systems may adversely affect the growth of the intelligent traffic management system market. To curb accidents, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) assists in the administration of legal instruments on road safety. Various aspects such as road infrastructure, traffic management, traffic signs and signals are negotiated and legally binding for member states. ITMS can help reduce traffic accidents and improve safety. Countries such U.S. and China are actively investing in ITMS solutions, which should bode well for the market during the forecast period.

Intelligent Traffic Management System Market Report Highlights

The traffic monitoring system segment accounted for the largest share of 21.4% in 2024. Inadequate signal controls can lead to road congestion and increase the overall travel time to a large extent.

The traffic signal control segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The segment growth is expected to be driven by the rising number of net banking users across the globe

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of 38.7% in 2024. The United States Department of Transportation (DOT) is aggressively investing in research and development, implementation, and adoption of intelligent traffic management systems across the country.

Intelligent Traffic Management System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global intelligent traffic management system market based on solution and region:

Intelligent Traffic Management System Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Traffic Monitoring System

Traffic Signal Control System

Traffic Enforcement Camera

Integrated Corridor Management

Intelligent Driver Information System

Others

Intelligent Traffic Management System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Thailand South Korea

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



