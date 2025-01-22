Wood Plastic Composites Market Demand Surge in Residential Construction Projects

The global wood plastics composites market size is expected to reach USD 15.41 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is attributed to the rising demand for the product as a replacement for plastics on account of their sustainable properties. Presently, a substantial number of consumers prefer WPC products as interior automotive components including showpieces, glove compartments, and sandwich boards.

Increasing wood plastic composites demand in the automotive industry is propelling the market growth over the forecast period. Increasing fuel prices have triggered the need for fuel-efficient vehicles. WPC products are most widely used as a replacement for plastics on account of their sustainable properties. Presently, a substantial number of consumers prefer WPC products as interior automotive components including showpieces, glove compartments, and sandwich boards.

The designing and manufacturing of wood plastic composite is remarkably like manufacturing of traditional plastics. There are some additional variables, though, that designers and manufacturers should be aware of when a material is being selected for manufacturing wood plastic composites. For manufacturers, understanding the effects of different tooling configurations on the wood-plastic composite manufacturing process will help ensure a smooth project from start to finish.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Wood Plastic Composites Market

Moreover, regulations and standards significantly impact the wood plastic composites industry by ensuring product quality, safety, and environmental sustainability. Compliance with stringent environmental regulations encourages manufacturers to use recycled materials and adopt eco-friendly production processes. Standards related to mechanical properties, durability, and performance help maintain consistency and reliability in wood plastic composites products, boosting consumer confidence and market acceptance. Additionally, adherence to building codes and industry certifications enables wood plastic composites products to be used in a wider range of applications, further driving market growth.

However, emergence of natural ?ber composites as a substitute for wood plastic composites is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period. Natural fiber composites are low-cost, lightweight, and environmentally superior alternatives to wood plastic composites.

Wood Plastics Composites Market Report Highlights

The polyethylene product segment led the market and accounted for a 65.9% share of global revenue in 2024. The high demand for polyethylene in manufacturing furniture for homes, offices, restaurants, resorts and hospitals.

The building and construction segment led the market and accounted for 71.3% of the global revenue share in 2024. Increasing infrastructural development activities in emerging economies such as China, India, Thailand, and Brazil, coupled with the growing demand for aesthetically appealing furniture and flooring solutions across the globe, has surged the demand for wood plastic composite in the construction industry..

The North America wood plastics composites market accounted for the largest revenue market share of 51.7% in 2024. Automotive and construction industries in North America are showing growth signs.

Asia-Pacific wood plastics composite market is expected to progress at the fastest CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period.

List of Key Players in the Wood Plastics Composites Market

CertainTeed, LLC.

Beologic

Fiberon

FKuR

Guangzhou Kindwood Co. Ltd.

JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG

PolyPlank AB

RENOLIT SE

TAMKO Building Products LLC

The AZEK Company Inc. (TimberTech)

Trex Company, Inc.

UFP Industries, Inc.

Hardy Smith Designs Private Limited.

Oakio Plastic Wood Building Materials Co. Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Wood Plastic Composites Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.