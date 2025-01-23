Heat Treating Market 2030: Expanding Applications in Metalworking

Heat Treating Market Growth & Trends

The global heat treating market size is expected to reach USD 136.25 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. The growing automotive industry and the rising demand for heat-processed metals and alloys in industrial activities and the construction industry are expected to boost the demand over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted companies to increase local manufacturing in the automotive industry. Moreover, an increase in the demand for environmentally-friendly heat-treating technologies such as vacuum heat treatment is expected to augment the demand over the forecast period.

Heat treatment in aerospace manufacturing is an important process as it increases the strength of metals used, thereby increasing the weight to strength ratio of components. An increase in M&A activities and restructuring in the aerospace industry is expected to augment the aerospace industry growth, thereby positively affecting the industry growth.

As companies look for greener technological processes, vacuum heat treatment has accelerated market growth. Vacuum heat treatment does not require further forming, maintains a uniform high temperature, and generates no carbon. Moreover, vacuum heat treatment allows more flexibility and adaptability to change.

Companies in the industry exhibit integration from the manufacturing of heat-treating furnaces. They provide numerous commercial and customized heat treating services for the testing of the end products and supply them to end-users. Key industry players operate through well-integrated plants equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and situated in key locations.

Technological development in the market is expected to be a key factor in industry growth. Vacuum technology, Nano Carburizing, Nitriding, Sulfonitriding, and induction heating are some of the technologies that have growth potential over the forecast period. The demand for technologies that reduce consumption and emission of technical gases is also expected to drive the industry.

Heat Treating Market Report Highlights

The steel material segment is anticipated to expand at a lucrative CAGR from 2024 to 2030, in terms of revenue, on account of the increasing demand for the heat-treated metal from the automobile and aviation industries

Asia Pacific led the market over the forecast period on account of rapid industrialization in China and India and favorable government policies in the aerospace industry

Key players are currently engaged in expanding their production capacity to cater to future demand for equipment and setting up online marketplaces to diversify their distribution channels amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Heat Treating Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global heat treating market based on material, process, equipment, application, and region:

Heat Treating Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Steel

Cast Iron

Others

Heat Treating Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Hardening & Tempering

Case Hardening

Annealing

Normalizing

Others

Heat Treating Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Fuel-fired Furnace

Electrically Heated Furnace

Others

Heat Treating Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Automotive

Aerospace

Metalworking

Machine

Construction

Others

Heat Treating Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia



