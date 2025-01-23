Custom Printing Market 2030: Understanding the Importance of Quality Control

Custom Printing Market Growth & Trends

The global custom printing market size is anticipated to reach USD 68.46 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing utilization of custom-printed materials such as posters, flyers, and banners as branding tools is expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Custom printing services increase customer engagement and capture granular details to target the right set of audience. Custom printing acts as a low-cost alternative to the electronic medium of advertising for companies, offering abundant printing options, including screen & digital printing and customization options.

Packaging is highly utilized as a promotional medium for a brand and as protective layering for moving and storing any products. Packaging comprises the process of labeling the packages with electronic, graphical, or written representations. It is utilized by various industries and sectors, such as healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, to create brand awareness, display medical ingredients, provide product information, and also comply with regulatory requirements.

The rapid adoption of custom printing in the packaging industry is boosting the growth of the custom printing industry in the forthcoming years. The growth of the market is also attributed to the emerging trend of aesthetic packaging with the incorporation of innovative shapes, colors, and textures, among others, in packaging.

Custom printing design services are typically opted for by consumers and end-users with either large printing contracts or print-on-demand requirements. In both cases, the service providers offer designing services such as a dedicated team of designers, access to exclusive design & versatile graphic templates, and a quick turnaround. They also offer trending designs and graphics to boost brand recognition and increase sales.

For instance, Over LLC, a U.S.-based company provides anti-design services to a diverse user base, which includes entrepreneurs, bloggers, influencers, vloggers, large business enterprises, and individuals looking to create beautiful designs

Trending graphics offered by service designers include anti-design, unusual font, shelf stickers & talkers, minimalistic designs, risoprints, and retro-line art. These trends focus on creating illustrations that are eye-catching by combining iconography with texts and abstracts. Moreover, service providers emphasize the recreation of an already existing design by experimenting and including different types of design forms, such as abstract gradient, airbrush surrealism, and acid graphics.

The North America market is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years in response to the growing popularity of outdoor sports in the U.S. and Canada and the consecutive rise in demand for custom t-shirts for sports events. Moreover, the increasing number of screen printing businesses, especially, for custom printing of clothing in the U.S. is also contributing to the growth. For instance, Texas (1,644 businesses), California (2,842 businesses), and Florida (1,457 businesses) are the States with the highest number of custom screen printing businesses in the U.S.

Custom Printing Market Report Highlights

Digital printing is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Digital printing is gaining popularity as it is less labor-intensive and allows producing multiple designs in small batches

The artwork segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Artwork can be performed on a variety of materials, such as wood walls, textiles, t-shirts, and ceramics, among others. The artwork segment also covers custom artwork developed by individuals to be printed on a particular material or a product

The packaging segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The packaging segment comprises labels, stickers, boxes, paper bags, and other packaging products. Packaging is utilized as an informative and protective layering for moving and storing products. Packaging includes the process of labeling the packages with electronic, graphical, or written representations

The personal segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The personal segment covers individual users opting for custom printing services to produce custom-printed notebooks, t-shirts, textiles, glass, ceramics, and home décor accessories, among other items

The medium enterprises segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Medium enterprises majorly focus on custom-printed drinkware, staff name tags, t-shirts, and other items, such as lanyards, magnets, and postcards, for promotion and marketing

The custom printing market in Asia Pacific held a significant revenue share of around 39.9% in 2024. The growth is attributed to the growing popularity of fashionable apparel among the young population in the region

Custom Printing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global custom printing market report based on printing technique, printing design, application, end use, and region:

Custom Printing Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Screen Printing

Digital Printing

Plot Printing

Others

Custom Printing Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Graphic Design

Artwork

Custom Printing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Clothing

Business Cards

Marketing Material

Packaging

Stationery

Others

Custom Printing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Commercial

Personal

Custom Printing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa UAE KSA South Africa



