5G Radio Access Network Market 2030: Strategic Partnerships for Growth

5G Radio Access Network Market Growth & Trends

The global 5G radio access network market size is expected to reach USD 69,297.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Radio access networks (RAN) comprise wireless telecommunications systems, including antennas and base stations, to provide high performing 5G network solutions. It utilizes 5G radio frequency division duplex (FDD) frequencies to connect individual devices through radio connections providing wireless connectivity.

The increasing demand for low latency bandwidth connection and increased focus on research and development activities by key organizations are some of the factors fueling the market growth. This high market size is attributable to the growing deployment of private 5G RAN and core equipment across several use cases. These use cases include smart cities, remote surgeries, enterprises, wireless cameras, industrial robotics, and autonomous vehicles.

RAN encompasses different types, viz. evolved universal terrestrial RAN (E-UTRAN), Universal Radio Access Network (UTRAN), Virtualized Radio Access Network (VRAN), and Open Radio Access Network (ORAN), among others. The robust deployment of a 5G radio access network (RAN) with several small cells and macrocell base stations worldwide is propelling the growth of the market. The RAN base stations within a public mobile network are connected to a public mobile core network through microwave or fiber cables to aggregate signals. The latest RANs offer controllers utilizing software-defined networks (SDN), allowing them to control cellular device capacity and coverage.

The trend of deploying centralized RAN and virtual RAN (VRAN) is rapidly increasing among mobile network operators (MNOs) and network service providers to reduce overall infrastructure costs and network complexities. Rapidly evolving RAN technologies have enabled several key telecom operators and end-use customers to deploy the virtualized network to diminish overall operating expenses. Also, several market players such as Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Nokia, Verizon, and Cisco Systems, Inc., among others, are significantly focused on providing RAN solutions for private 5G networks, which help clients to transform their existing legacy network infrastructure into the next generation 5G network.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the global economy and, subsequently, 5G roll-out and 5G RAN deployments. During 2020, there was a notable decline in the imports and exports of 5G hardware equipment from key countries such as the U.S., China, and other key European countries. Therefore, it further hindered the worldwide deployment process of the next-generation network infrastructure. The growth of the 5G RAN market was also impeded due to security concerns in maintaining network data, operational continuity, and new traffic patterns.

A few companies working in 5G RAN are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Nokia, Intel Corporation, Samsung, Verizon, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., VMware, Inc., Rakuten Symphony Singapore Pte. Ltd, among others. In October 2022, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced a collaboration with Vodafone Group to develop and integrate next-generation 5G radio units and distributed units with massive multiple-input multiple-output capabilities. The companies are also developing 5G ORAN infrastructure solutions powered by Qualcomm QRU100 5G radio access network platform and Qualcomm X100 5G RAN accelerator card.

5G Radio Access Network Market Report Highlights

In terms of component, the market is classified into hardware, software, services, and others. The hardware segment dominated the overall market, gaining a market share of more than 60% in 2024 and witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

In terms of architecture type, the market is classified into CRAN, ORAN, and VRAN. The Cloud Radio Access Network (CRAN) segment gained a market share of more than 32% in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

In terms of deployment, the market is classified into indoor and outdoor. Among these, the outdoor segment is expected to dominate in 2023, gaining a market share of more than 58%. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% throughout the forecast period.

In terms of end-use, the market is classified into telecom operators and enterprises. Among these, the telecom operators 5G RAN market is expected to dominate in 2024, gaining a market share of more than 79%.

5G Radio Access Network Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented global 5G radio access network market based on component, architecture type, deployment, end-use, and region:

5G Radio Access Network Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

5G Radio Access Network Architecture Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

CRAN

ORAN

VRAN

5G Radio Access Network Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Indoor

Outdoor

5G Radio Access Network End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Telecom Operators

Enterprises

5G Radio Access Network Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa UAE KSA South Africa



