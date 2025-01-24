Surgical Sutures Market 2030: Innovations Shaping the Future of Wound Care

Surgical Sutures Market Growth & Trends

The global surgical sutures market size is expected to reach USD 6.46 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., Rise in surgical procedures due to an increasing number of cardiac diseases is predicted to foster the market growth. These cardiac diseases occur due to the increasing geriatric population and rising number of heart ailments. For instance, according to a WHO report, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally; it takes around 17.9 million lives each year.

Lifestyle changes, growing healthcare expenditure, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and government support to improve the healthcare infrastructure are significant factors contributing to the growth of the market. Although the market may have experienced a certain lag in revenue during the pandemic, it is recovering at a decent pace. It is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. The lockdowns and changes in healthcare priorities have affected the market’s demand. The restrictions also affected the supply chain with limited manufacturing activities and travel restrictions, which disrupted the supply of raw materials and the final product.

Key market players are focusing on developing advanced surgical sutures to enhance their market position. For instance, in September 2023, Genesis MedTech obtained approval from China’s NMPA for the market release of its absorbable sutures with antibacterial protection, designed to enhance healing and reduce infection risk. This has led to increasing investment in R&D activities by market leaders, further expected to benefit the market in the future.

Surgical Sutures Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the absorbable segment dominated the market with the highest market share in 2023 owing to higher adoption due to its ability to degrade naturally

Based on filament, the multifilament segment held the highest revenue share in 2023 owing to the advantages it offers such as pliability, flexibility, and high tensile strength

Based on application, the cardiac surgery segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to the high incidence of cardiac diseases, supportive reimbursement scenario, presence of sufficient experts in the field, and technological advancements in diagnostics

North America region held the highest revenue share in 2023 due to increasing incidence of cardiac diseases, presence of local as well as key players in the market, high cost of sutures compared to other regions, supportive reimbursement scenario, and government programs along with developed healthcare infrastructure

Surgical Sutures Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical sutures market based on type, filament, application, and region:

Surgical Sutures Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Absorbable

Non-absorbable

Surgical Sutures Filament Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Monofilament

Multifilament

Surgical Sutures Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Ophthalmic Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Others

Surgical Sutures Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Norway Sweden Denmark

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



