Rehabilitation Robots Market Insights on Regulatory Challenges and Compliance

The global rehabilitation robots market size is estimated to reach USD 1.03 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The major factors driving the industry growth are the high per capita healthcare spending and rapid adoption of technologically advanced instruments. The demand for rehabilitation robots is increasing, as these are beneficial in improving the quality of life of individuals with conditions such as spinal cord injury, paralysis, and others. The rising number of product approvals by regulatory bodies such as the FDA is expected to further propel the growth in the forecast period. Increasing incidence of spinal cord injury and musculoskeletal disorders are driving the adoption of robots for rehabilitation purposes.

The high purchasing and maintenance costs of rehabilitation robots along with stringent approval procedures are some factors that may hamper the market growth in the coming future. Furthermore, COVID 19 also significantly impacted the industry growth. However, constant strategic initiatives in the form of product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions have increased the competition in the industry, thereby supporting growth. In addition, growing technological advancements and increasing expenditure by key players in R&D processes are one of the major factors boosting the market growth.

The lower body extremity held the largest revenue share in 2024. An increase in the prevalence of lower body disabilities, a rapidly aging population, and paralyzed patients are anticipated to boost the adoption, penetration, & growth of the lower-body exoskeleton market. Although, the upper body extremity is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 17.6% over the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Rehabilitation Robots Market

Hospitals & clinics held the largest market share of 47.1% in 2024. The growth is majorly attributed due to growing healthcare expenditure, and rapid adoption of advanced technology in healthcare facilities. However, senior care facilities are expected to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the growing demand for better healthcare facilities for senior citizens and the rising geriatric population.

North America held the largest share in the year 2024. The increasing prevalence of spinal cord injury in the region is fueling the market growth. The rising geriatric population and growing disabled population are among the factors boosting the adoption of rehabilitation robots. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Rehabilitation Robots Market Report Highlights

In 2024, the exoskeletons segment dominated the rehabilitation robots market and accounted for the largest revenue share. The growing elderly population is expected to contribute to an increase in the usage of exoskeletons.

In 2024, the lower body segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share. The lower-body segment is expected to experience increased adoption, penetration, and growth due to a rapidly aging population, a rise in the incidence of lower body disabilities, and an increase in paralyzed patients.

In 2024, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 47.1%. However, senior care facilities segment in the market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the rising geriatric population.

North America dominated the Rehabilitation Robots market with 45.1% of the total share in 2024, whereas emerging economies such as the Asia Pacific are anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

List of Key Players in Rehabilitation Robots Market

CYBERDYNE INC.

Lifeward (ReWalk Robotic)

Rex Bionics Ltd.

Hocoma (Part of DIH Medical)

Life Science Robotics

Rehab-Robotics Company Limited

Ekso Bionics

Tyromotion GmbH

BIONIK

AlterG, Inc.

BioXtreme Ltd.

Fourier

Order a free sample PDF of the Rehabilitation Robots Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.