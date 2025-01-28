Logistics Automation Market: The Role of IoT in Streamlining Operations

The global logistics automation market size is anticipated to reach USD 90.0 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Logistics operations are critical factors in the smooth functioning of the supply chain of any business, especially low-margin, high-volume businesses. The logistics sector is witnessing a continuous increase in investments with a significant emphasis on the automation of several logistics functions. Automation enhances efficiency and aids in integrating supply chains; thus, automation is increasingly being adopted across sectors. The growing tendency of the logistics industry toward adopting automation solutions is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the logistics automation industry.

According to a DHL report published in 2018, 80% of warehouses do not have any automation support and are still operated manually, while 15% of the total warehouses are just mechanized, which means the warehouses use sorters, conveyors, picker solutions, and other machined equipment which are not necessarily automated. The report states that only 5% of total warehouses are automated. The trend displays a remarkable opportunity for the growth of the market in the coming years as companies are increasingly adopting automation in their warehouses, including autonomous robots, automated sorting systems, conveyor systems, etc. Technological developments such as communication technologies, sensors, tracking devices, computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are aiding the growth of the target market.

The e-commerce boom is resulting in increasing adoption of automation solutions owing to the enormous volumes of shipments. The e-commerce shipment volume is growing exponentially by the year, and hence the warehouses require automation solutions to meet the short delivery timelines. The e-commerce fulfillment centers are implementing automated sorting and conveyor systems and highly benefit from inventory management and order management software. Moreover, the major labor challenges faced by the logistics industry across the globe are driving the demand for logistics automation solutions.

Logistics Automation Market Report Highlights

Based on components, the hardware segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of about 66%. Autonomous robots are the largest sub-segment of hardware components in terms of revenue owing to the increasing demand for automated warehouse logistics

Based on function, the inventory & storage management function segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. The inventory & storage management ensures the stocks are maintained at optimum levels, and the demand for each product determines the stock levels

Based on logistics type, the sales logistics segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for a market share of about 35%. Sales logistics is a critical aspect of the supply chain as it involves moving or delivering goods to the end consumer

Based on organization size, the small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the automation that helps SMEs to optimize their labor costs

Based on software application, the order management software segment held the largest market share in 2023. The dominance of the segment is owing to the need to fulfill the orders correctly and without any delivery delays. The order management process starts when an order is placed and ends when the customer receives the order

Based on vertical, the retail and e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.6%. The growth can be attributed to the increasing preference for online shopping among consumers across the globe

The Asia Pacific segment is anticipated to register significant growth with a CAGR of 15.5%. The growth can be attributed to the increasing investments in logistics infrastructure projects in countries such as India and China

In March 2023, Jungheinrich AG announced the acquisition of Storage Solutions, a material handling solution provider based in the U.S. Storage Solutions provides warehouse and distribution centers with solutions and services, such as lifecycle services, workflow optimization, and safety inspections. Jungheinrich AG was looking forward to leveraging the acquisition to expand its presence in the U.S.

List of Key Players in the Logistics Automation Market

Dematic (Kion Group AG)

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA AG)

Honeywell International Inc.

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Jungheinrich AG

KNAPP AG

TGW Logistics Group

Kardex

Mecalux, S.A.

BEUMER GROUP

SSI SCHÄFER AG

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

WITRON Logistik

Oracle

One Network Enterprises

SAP

