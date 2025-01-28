Microneedling Market 2028: Advanced Devices Leading the Market

Posted on 2025-01-28 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Microneedling Market Growth & Trends

The global microneedling market size is expected to reach USD 992.49 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is a minimally invasive aesthetic procedure that involves superficial and controlled puncturing (micro-puncturing) to the skin by using a rolling device embedded with small fine needles made of either metal or silicon and is performed under local anesthesia. According to NCBI, it was initially introduced for skin rejuvenation; however, recently it has been used for treating skin conditions like acne scar, post-traumatic burn, alopecia, stretch marks, hyperpigmentation, etc. due to the proven effectiveness of the treatment.

As stated by Healthline, microneedling, also known as collagen induction therapy, boosts the production of collagen in the epidermis by breaking down hardened scar strands and allows the epidermis to revascularize. The introduction of at-home devices like dermarollers (0.2 to 0.3mm) has further boosted the market growth. Moreover, factors like rising aesthetic consciousness among the population, high procedure effectiveness, lower costs as compared to other aesthetic procedures, and availability of at-home products are expected to propel market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Microneedling Market

U.S. microneedling market size, by application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the overall aesthetic industry along with this market, especially in the first and second quarters of 2020, due to restrictions on the elective aesthetic procedure. However, many dermatologists believe that COVID-19 may act as a springboard that will drastically increase patient footfall for aesthetic treatments post-pandemic. For instance, post-lockdown, the number of first-time attendees to dermatology clinics increased by 78% in the U.K. Moreover, the online sales of beauty tools and products including dermarollers increased during the pandemic.

Microneedling Market Report Highlights

  • The RF microneedling product segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 due to high demand for these products as they provide more prominent results and safety than manual procedures
  • Dermapen segment accounted for the largest share of over 38% in 2020 and is expected to retain the leading position over the forecast period
  • The skin rejuvenation application segment held the highest revenue share in 2020. Skin rejuvenation procedures are among the most frequently carried out minimally aesthetic procedures globally
  • North America held the highest market share in 2020. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the availability of skilled professionals, advanced techniques, and cheaper treatment costs

Microneedling Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global microneedling market on the basis of type, product, needle material, application, and region:

Microneedling Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Laser
  • RF

Microneedling Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Derma-stamp
  • Dermapen
  • Dermarollers

Microneedling Needle Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Silicon
  • Metal
  • Glass Hollow

Microneedling Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Skin Rejuvenation
  • Acne Scar
  • Traumatic & Surgical Scars
  • Others

Microneedling Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • U.K.
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
  • MEA
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE

Order a free sample PDF of the Microneedling Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution