PET Scanners Market 2030: Sustainable Manufacturing Practices in Imaging Devices

PET Scanners Market Growth & Trends

The global PET scanners market is expected to reach USD 3.37 billion by 2030 to expand at a CAGR of 3.65% from 2024 to 2030 based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. An increasing prevalence of cancer patients globally and the growing demand for PET analysis in radiopharmaceuticals are expected to propel the growth of the market. Digital PET scanners use advanced detectors that can precisely measure the amount of radiation emitted by the tracer. This allows for higher spatial and temporal resolution, reducing noise and improving image quality. Combining PET and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) allows for the simultaneous acquisition of metabolic and anatomical information, which can improve the accuracy of diagnosis and helps in planning treatment.

Furthermore, the increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) in PET scanners has the potential to enhance image quality, reduce radiation exposure for patients, and automate certain tasks to improve efficiency and accuracy in medical imaging. For instance, in October 2022, Blue Earth Diagnostics, a global provider of innovative PET radiopharmaceuticals signed an agreement of a data-sharing with Siemens Healthineers, a major medical device company, and the University Hospital of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) for 18F-rhPSMA-7.3, an Investigational PET Imaging Agent, to support AI-based algorithms development. Siemens Healthineers intends to evaluate the data to improve its analytics and AI-based algorithms for prostate cancer across its innovative PET/CT imaging software. However, as AI technology continues to advance, it is likely to drive the growth of the PET scanners market in the future.

PET Scanners Market Report Highlights

PET-CT dominated the PET scanner market, holding the largest revenue share of 81.91% in 2023.

The oncology segment is dominant, with the largest revenue share of 47.0% in 2023.

The hospital segment held the largest revenue share of over 52.20% in 2023. Hospitals have comparatively high patient volume and access to advanced diagnostic technologies that are not available in other healthcare facilities, including advanced PET scanners, which allow them to provide comprehensive medical care.

North America PET scanners market held the largest revenue share, over 34.11%, in 2023. Technological advancements in PET imaging for oncology and advanced diagnostic applications, along with the high demand for precision diagnostics, drive market growth significantly.

PET Scanners Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global PET scanners market on the basis of modality, application, end use and region:

PET Scanners Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

PET-CT

PET-MRI

PET Scanners Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

PET Scanners End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

PET Scanners Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



