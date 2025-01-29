Container Glass Market 2028: A Deep Dive into Segment Growth

Container Glass Market Growth & Trends

The global container glass market size is anticipated to reach USD 82.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. The market is predominantly driven by the increasing demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and alcoholic beverages across the globe. FMCG products such as honey, cheese, jam, mayonnaise, spices, spreads, sauces, syrups, processed vegetables/fruits, and oil, and more are packed in various types of jars and bottles made-up of glass.

The growing hygiene and living standards among the consumers living in the urban areas across the globe is increasing the consumption of glass containers including bottles, jars, and tableware. Consumers are using glass containers to hold food and drinks for hygienic reasons. Moreover, glass is reusable and recyclable, thus consumers and industrialists are focusing on glass containers to protect the environment against plastic containers.

In 2020, the market experienced a slight decline in growth owing to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. Travel restrictions and raw material shortages hampered the production of container glass. This resulted in the reduced supply of glass containers to the end-user industry. High demand for vials and ampoules from the pharmaceutical industry had a significant impact on the market in 2020.

Container Glass Market Report Highlights

The bottles segment contributed to 60.3% of the global revenue share in 2020. Increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages, carbonated drinks, and bottled water in various nations across the globe is driving the market growth of glass bottles. According to the International Journal of Science and Research (IJHSR), the per capita consumption of carbonated drinks in India is 13 liters and 62 liters in China. The consumption level of carbonated drinks in India rose by 25.0% between 2014 and 2019

The vials and ampoules segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. The outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic has increased the demand for vials and ampoules in the pharmaceutical sector. Increasing utilization of catalysts, enzymes, and food essence in the bakeries and confectionaries is expected to drive the glass vials and ampoules demand in the food and beverage industry

Middle East and Africa is expected to register a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period. UAE has the highest consumption rates of bottled water globally. In addition, beer consumption in Africa is increasing at a significant rate i.e., 4.4% from the last eight years which is further expected to drive the market in the region

Players operating in this market are utilizing differential strategies to get a large customer base. Some players are offering premium glass container for end-user industries. For instance, Unitrade FZE is offering luxury glass packaging for fragrances and beauty products

Container Glass Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global container glass market on the basis of product, end-user, and region:

Container Glass Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Bottles

Jars

Vials & Ampoules

Others

Container Glass End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

Chemical Industry

Consumer Application

Others

Container Glass Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



