Membrane Bioreactor Market 2030: Driving the Future of Wastewater Treatment

Membrane Bioreactor Market Growth & Trends

The global membrane bioreactor market size is estimated to reach USD 5.77 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market is significantly driven by rising demand for membrane bioreactors from wastewater treatment plant establishments across the world.

According to the UN, water scarcity due to a lack of fresh resources is becoming a severe challenge and affecting around 40% of the global population, which is encouraging new establishments of wastewater treatment facilities. The increasing need for wastewater treatment plants is likely to drive the demand for membrane bioreactors.

Membrane Bioreactor Market Size, by Product, 2020 - 2030 (USD Million)

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate effect on global market growth owing to disruptions in the water supply network. The pandemic revealed weaknesses in the supply chain across the world. The post-COVID-19 world is likely to resort to creating local manufacturing capabilities and distributing their source requirements.

The rising awareness about proper sanitation in developing economies of Asia Pacific is expected to fuel market growth. Various governments in Asia Pacific are taking initiatives to ensure proper sanitation facilities for the communities. For instance, the government of India has started Swachh Bharat Mission, which aims to provide improved sanitation facilities.

The surging usage of membrane bioreactors in the industrial sector due to rising concerns over environmental pollution is expected to propel market growth. Industries such as textiles, food & beverages, power generation, oil & gas, mining, and pulp & paper are rapidly adopting these bioreactors owing to their improved effluent quality and low sludge production by them.

Key players in the market are actively focusing on several strategies including acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, new product development, and geographical expansion to enhance market penetration. For instance, in June 2022, KemiraOyj and Veolia Wasser Deutschland announced a joint collaboration in the full-scale technology assessment of the new phosphorus recovery technology.

Membrane Bioreactor Market Report Highlights

  • The hollow fiber product segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.9% in 2024. Hollow fiber reactor offers lower operational and maintenance costs than multi-tubular and flat sheet membrane bioreactors
  • The side stream configuration segment is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to the rising usage in the industrial sector owing to the improved effluent quality and reduced sludge production
  • Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of over 40.81% in 2024. This is attributed to the rising industrial manufacturing sector and the development of the sanitation treatment facilities
  • The Middle East and Africa is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for membrane bioreactors from water desalination projects and the growth of the oil & gas industry
  • Key players are focusing on joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and product development. For instance, in September 2022, Danaher Corporation announced the merging of Cytiva and Pall Corporation to create the broadest bioprocess product portfolio in the industry.

Membrane Bioreactor Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global membrane bioreactor market on the basis of product, configuration, application, and region:

Membrane Bioreactor Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Hollow Fiber
  • Flat Sheet
  • Multi-tubular

Membrane Bioreactor Configuration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Submerged
  • Side Stream

Membrane Bioreactor Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Municipal
  • Industrial

Membrane Bioreactor Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • UK
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa

