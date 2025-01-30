Hard Kombucha Market 2030: The Rise of Healthy Alcoholic Beverages

Hard Kombucha Market Growth & Trends

The global hard kombucha market size is expected to reach USD 273.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Shifting consumer preference for moderate alcohol content beverages, particularly among millennials and the working-class population, is expected to integrate well with the growth of the market. According to an article published by BNP Media, in February 2022, U.S. kombucha sales increased by 11% between the years 2018 and 2021. This suggests an upward growth trend for the hard market in the coming years. Rising product popularity as low-calorie, low-carb, and low-sugar alternative alcoholic drinks to traditional alcoholic beverages among the health-conscious demographics across the world is expected to accelerate the market.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of new flavors is likely to provide growth opportunities to the key market players. For instance, in July 2021, Bambucha launched a new line of organic hard kombucha, which is available in three flavors namely, Tropical Guava, Blueberry Vanilla, and Hawaiian Hibiscus. Hard kombucha with 6.0 to 10.0% ABV segment held the largest share of the global revenue in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. The high consumption and easy availability of a wide range of products in this category, especially in the North America region, are driving the growth of this segment. For instance, Local Roots Kombucha, a San-Diego based company offers Booch-Mosa a hard kombucha with an ABV content of 6%.

The company claims that its product is made with all organic ingredients, such as orange, ginger, and turmeric. The off-trade distribution channel segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The increasing availability of such products at Walmart, Target, Costco, and Tesco among others has helped in driving the sales through off-trade distribution channels. Furthermore, the closure of the on-trade channel due to the outbreak of COVID-19 has also boosted the sales through the off-trade channels, such as sales of hard kombucha through e-commerce platforms. For instance, Synergy offers its kombucha drink at various Walmart locations to increase product visibility.

Hard Kombucha Market Report Highlights

Hard kombucha with up to 5.0% ABV is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 owing to the high demand for low-alcoholic beverages among health-conscious millennials and Gen Z consumers

The on-trade channel segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising product penetration across various e-commerce websites

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries, such as China, Japan, and Australia, are expected to see rapid growth in the product consumption due to increased product launches in the region

The market is characterized by the presence of a few major players and several small- and medium-scale players

The majority of the market share is captured by key players like Remedy Drinks, Jiant, Flying Embers, and JuneShine

There is fierce competition between players in this market as some of them are top manufacturers and have large customer bases at regional as well as global levels

Hard Kombucha Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the hard kombucha market based on ABV content, distribution channel, and region:

Hard Kombucha ABV Content Outlook (Revenue, USD 000’, 2017 – 2030)

Up to 5.0% ABV

6.0% to 10.0% ABV

Others

Hard Kombucha Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD 000’, 2017 – 2030)

On-trade

Off-trade

Hard Kombucha Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD 000’, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France The Netherlands Switzerland

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa



