Inkjet Printers Market Marketing Strategies for Brand Recognition

The global inkjet printers market size is expected to reach USD 60.35 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing adoption of inkjet printers among photographers and magazine manufacturers is expected to drive the market growth. Inkjet printers used in photography applications offer various multifunctional features, including different colors and combinations and no pixel split, among others. These printers also offer photographers the ability to print on any substrate.

Packaging and publishing industries are driven by extensive usage of inkjet printers. Based on the type of industry, they offer high – speed printing with quick – drying ink and require less ink as compare to the conventional printers. Moreover, the desired print design can be stored in digital format in place of a stereotype. Besides, the increasing effectiveness and efficiency of these printers facilitate the workflow for printing applications in the packaging and publishing industries.

The escalating demand for large format printers in packaging, textile, and advertising industries, is expected to be one of the strongest growth boosters for the market growth. The textile industry uses large format printers to print large as well as small designs on t – shirts, dresses, and promotional wears garments. Besides, increasing printing speed integrated with sustainable ink technologies is propelling the large format printer market growth in the textile industry. Furthermore, the growing trend of adopting large format printers for professional photo printing and poster printing in an advertisement in the North America region remain growth – contributors for the regional as well as global growth.

Inkjet Printers Market Report Highlights

The market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising adoption in various industries, including healthcare, education, and textile

The multifunctional printer segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, owing to high – speed, multifunctional capability, Wi – Fi connectivity, and flexibility to print, scan, and fax, among others

Drop on Demand (DOD) is expected to emerge as the fastest – growing segment by 2030, ascribed to the benefits offered in terms of reduced downtime and functionality, thereby increasing its adoption across industrial applications, including printing onto packaging products, concrete, and wooden

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest – growing region, owing to the presence of a large number of vendors/manufacturers offering inkjet printers in the region

New product development and expansion remains the major strategy adopted by the leading product manufacturers

List of Key Players of Inkjet Printers Market

Videojet Technologies Inc.

Pannier Corporation

Canon Inc.

HP Development Company, L.P.

Xerox Corporation

Brother Industries, Ltd.

KEYENCE CORPORATION

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Mimaki

InkJet, Inc.

CONTROL PRINT LTD.

