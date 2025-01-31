Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market 2030: Understanding the Growth Drivers

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market Growth & Trends

The global coronary artery bypass graft market size is expected to reach USD 24.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The primary factor driving the industry is an increase in the prevalence of hypertension and cases of myocardial infarction. The American Heart Association estimated that in 2020, Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) was the leading cause of death in the U.S. In addition, the rising technological advancements have led to the development of endoscopic bypass surgery that offers various benefits compared to traditional bypass surgery. Such kind of advancements are contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population is influencing market growth.

The aged population is more prone to coronary artery blockages, and studies show that the average age of people undergoing Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) procedures is approximately older than 66 years. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on many industries and the CABG market was also highly affected. A study published by the University of Alabama at Birmingham shows an approximately 36% decline in patients undergoing bypass surgery. Many routine procedures were limited due to a workforce shortage. In addition, the supply of raw materials for the devices was limited in the initial phase of COVID-19. Thus, the above-mentioned factors lowered the manufacturing and production of devices.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market Report Highlights

The off-pump segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 53.6% in 2023

In 2023, North America dominated the global market and accounted for a revenue share of 47.5%. This growth can be attributed to a rise in cardiovascular cases across the region

By methods, the off-pump segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 53.6% in 2023. This growth can be attributed to various benefits associated with the product, such as small incisions, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stay

The single CABG surgery procedure segment dominated the industry and accounted for a revenue share of 32.9% in 2023. The segment also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

The hospital end-use segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 52.6% in 2023

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global coronary artery bypass graft market report on the basis of method, surgical procedure, end-use and region

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Method (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Off-pump

On-pump

Minimally Invasive Direct

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgical Procedure (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Single CABG Surgery

Double CABG Surgery

Triple CABG Surgery

Quadruple CABG Surgery

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft End-use (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Cardiology Centres

Others

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Order a free sample PDF of the Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.