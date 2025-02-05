Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Sustainability: Eco-Friendly Practices

The global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology market size is expected to reach USD 10,698.6 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2030 A significant rise in awareness regarding the rapid testing and early detection of chronic and infectious diseases is expected to be a significant factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, the global growth in the prevalence of HIV, hepatitis, and sexually transmitted diseases, as well as the rise in adoption of INAAT for the diagnosis of such diseases, is anticipated to drive market growth.

INAAT offers a more sensitive, accurate, and rapid alternative to traditional methods, such as culture-based identification, for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. Similarly, INAAT techniques require minimal resources and are used without the need for thermal cyclers, which significantly improves the portability of such techniques. Moreover, isothermal amplification involves the use of less expensive procedures and equipment, which can fuel its adoption in developing countries. In particular, regions such as the Asia Pacific and Africa, that have recently witnessed epidemics of infectious diseases, such as Zika virus, tuberculosis, and influenza, present significant opportunities for market expansion.

To address the growing demand for INAAT offerings, key players are expanding their product portfolio by the launch of advanced reagents for the latest INAAT products. For instance, in March 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. launched its Invitrogen Super Script IV RT-LAMP Master Mix, intended for the detection of various viral pathogens. Such product launches are favoring market growth by increasing the utility of INAAT techniques for a broad range of applications.

Furthermore, COVID-19 has positively affected the market growth by increasing demand for the rapid and accurate testing alternatives used for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Several key players have developed new INAAT-based COVID-19 testing products and have secured emergency use approvals for such products from the U.S. FDA. For instance, commercially available products in this domain include Grifols Diagnostic Solutions Inc.’s Procleix SARS-CoV-2 assay and Lucira Health, Inc.’s Lucira CHECK-IT COVID-19 test kit. Such strategic initiatives fueled by COVID-19 are likely to provide a significant stimulus to market growth in the near future.

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market Report Highlights

By product, the reagents segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022 due to the widespread availability of thermo stable polymerases, and increasing demand for cost-effective diagnostic alternatives such as INAAT products

Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) technology accounted for the largest share of 16.10% in 2022 as the technique allows for the use of multiple modes of detection and has the ability to detect a broad range of RNA and DNA targets

By application, infectious disease diagnostics held the largest share of 35.25% in 2022. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of infectious disease, globally, and promising alternatives offered by INAAT technologies over PCR-based techniques

North America held a share of 42.68% and dominated the global market in 2022, due to the rapid growth in the healthcare sector and the presence of key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Quidel Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., and others within the region

Hospitals end-use segment held the largest market share of 40.13% in 2022 due to the increasing adoption of INAAT techniques for rapid diagnostics and increasing global healthcare expenditure

List of Key Players in Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology Market

Alere, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd

Hologic Inc.(Gen-Probe)

Lucigen

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Ustar Biotechnologies Ltd.

QIAGEN

Quidel Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

BD (Becton, Dickinson & Company)

OptiGene Limited

