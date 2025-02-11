North America & Europe Luxury Interior Fabric Market Revenue: Financial Growth Insights

The North America & Europe luxury interior fabric market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.53 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2023 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The opulent textures, intricate patterns, and distinctive designs of these fabrics attract consumers and help them elevate their living spaces. Consumers are highly drawn to well-established luxury fabric brands with a rich heritage and excellent craftsmanship. Post-pandemic, social distancing is the new normal; hence, several market participants are focusing on e-commerce as a sales channel. Moreover, there has been a growing inclination of consumers toward online shopping owing to the convenience and flexibility it offers.

Many retailers are also opting for direct-to-consumer distribution channels by selling products through their websites. This enables companies to establish better relationships with customers by delivering products to their doorstep. Companies also focus on geographical expansions by opening new stores and launching their websites to expand product distribution to wider geographic areas. In May 2023, Rubelli, a renowned Venetian textile maker in the industry, launched a new website in multiple languages, including Italian, English, and French. This digital initiative is part of the company’s broader digitization strategy aimed at modernizing the brand and enhancing the customer experience.

Consumers’ increasing emphasis on eco-friendly choices in interior design has led to a demand for innovative materials. Companies are leveraging innovative fabric composition to balance room temperature and enhance energy efficiency. For instance, U.S.-based Sleepout utilizes fabric layers in its eco-friendly blackout curtains that align with stringent safety and environmental standards. This emphasis on sustainable innovation meets both aesthetic and environmental considerations for luxury interior fabric consumers. In March 2021, Ralph Lauren Corp. introduced “Color on Demand”, a groundbreaking dyeing platform to revolutionize how the fashion industry colors cotton.

This innovative system addresses sustainability concerns by recycling and reusing all water from the dyeing process, essentially creating the world’s first scalable zero wastewater cotton dyeing system. Beyond water savings, it significantly reduces chemicals, dye, time, and energy consumption in the process. In addition, it offers a more efficient way to color cotton throughout the manufacturing process, shortening lead times and aligning with personalized consumer demands. Ralph Lauren’s collaboration with industry leaders marks a significant step towards sustainable and efficient luxury interior fabric production, addressing environmental challenges within the sector. Companies entering the market can focus on sustainable product offerings and manufacturing processes to cater to the growing demand for premium fabric among eco-conscious consumers.

The upholstery segment dominated the market in 2022. Upholstered furniture is one of the fastest-growing segments in the global furniture industry. Upholstered beds, chairs, sofas, and cushions are witnessing significant demand as they are more comfortable

For instance, Harrods Ltd., based in London, curates an exquisite collection of luxury home decor fabrics, showcasing a harmonious blend of elegance and contemporary style. It offers luxury sofa cushions in a variety of colors, sizes, and shapes

The velvet fabric segment dominated the global market in 2022. Velvet has been a preferred choice for upholstery projects, including furniture, decorative cushions, and curtains, prized for its plush texture and refined aesthetic, and enhancing the elegance of interior spaces. It is a versatile choice, enhancing drapes, bedspreads, and decorative pillows, infusing living areas with luxury and coziness

In August 2020, Kravet Inc. acquired Donghia Inc., an American brand specializing in furniture, textiles, lighting, and accessories for home decoration, during Donghia Inc.’s bankruptcy proceedings. Kravet Inc. sought to capitalize on its established showrooms, sales network, marketing expertise, product development capabilities, industry insights, relationships, supply chain, warehousing, and systems to craft a revised product lineup that aligns with market demands

