Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2030: Collaborations Shaping the Industry

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Growth & Trends

The global internet of things (IoT) market size is expected to reach USD 2.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.4% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The emergence of start-ups in different industries to satisfy growing need of consumers is anticipated to result in increasing venture capital investments. The market is estimated to grow at 15.2 % to reach over USD 1.88 trillion by 2022.

IoT market is projected to increase at a significant pace on account of its ability to improve efficiency and enable new services. IoT connects devices including industrial equipment and consumer electronics through a network that allows users to gather information and manage devices via software. Key factors that are expected to propel future growth include improving connectivity and internet access, data processing requirements and decreasing costs of internet enabled sensors. In addition, the market is likely to witness significant growth opportunities over the forecast period owing to increase in demand for gadgets such as wearable devices and futuristic elements including connected homes, vehicles, and cities coupled together with industrial internet of things (IIoT)

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report Highlights

The hardware segment dominated the market and accounted for a market revenue share of 57.4% in 2023. IoT devices and sensors are essential for collecting and transmitting data in IoT systems, and the proliferation of smart devices, wearables, and connected appliances has significantly boosted the demand for IoT hardware.

On-premise accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Many IoT applications, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, and critical infrastructure, require real-time data processing and low-latency responses to ensure operational efficiency and safety.

Wi-Fi accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Smart home technologies, including smart thermostats, lighting systems, security cameras, and voice assistants, rely heavily on Wi-Fi connectivity.

The consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Consumers increasingly seek convenience, energy efficiency, and enhanced security in their living environments, driving the demand for smart home devices.

The North America Internet of Things (IoT) market accounted for the largest market revenue share of 36.1% in 2023. North American countries, particularly the U.S. and Canada, are leading the development of advanced IoT technologies and solutions.

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global internet of things (IoT) market on the basis of on component, deployment, connectivity, end-use and region:

Internet of Things (IoT) Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Internet of Things (IoT) Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

On-premise

Cloud

Internet of Things (IoT) Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Zigbee

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Z-Wave

Others

Internet of Things (IoT) End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Consumer Electronics

Wearable Devices

Automotive & Transportation

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Building Automation

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Internet of Things (IoT) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



