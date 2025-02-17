Chlorine Market 2030: Driving the Future of Water Treatment Solutions

Chlorine Market Growth & Trends

The global chlorine market size is expected to reach USD 53.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Chlorine serves as an important raw material in various chemical industries. It is also an essential ingredient for PVC production, which has observed increasing demand in the construction, automotive, and packaging industries. These factors are anticipated to drive the global market.

Increasing demand for chlorine across various industries for manufacturing intermediate products such as hydrochloric acid, chlorides, etc. is expected to be a key factor influencing the market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Chlorine Market

Price fluctuations due to uneven demand and supply particularly in Asia Pacific are expected to pose challenges to key industry participants in the region. Chlorine is highly reactive when it comes to contact with other materials which increases handling risk. The toxicological nature of chlorine also adds up to the market challenges.

EDC/PVC was the largest application segment and accounted for 34.5% of global demand in 2023. Escalating PVC demand in the construction industry is expected to drive this segment over the forecast period. It is also expected to witness the highest growth of 4.8% over the forecast period.

Chlorine Market Report Highlights

The Ethylene Dichloride/ Polyvinyl Chloride (EDC/PVC) segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.4% in 2023. The increasing need for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) industries such as construction, automotive, packaging, and other sectors is driving the demand for the chlorine market.

The isocyanate segment is expected to experience a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Isocyanates are preferred over other chlorine products due to their low molecular weight and highly reactive nature.

Asia Pacific chlorine market dominated the global market with a market share of 48.2% in 2023 due to the significant growth in the demand for polymers, plastics, and several other chlorine derivatives.

North America is expected to witness moderate growth mainly on account of recovery of construction in the industry in the U.S.

Chlorine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global chlorine market report based on application, and region:

Chlorine Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

EDC/PVC

Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

Isocyanates

Chlorinated Intermediates

Propylene Oxide

Pulp & Paper

C1/C2, Aromatics

Water Treatment

Others

Chlorine Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Indonesia

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia



Order a free sample PDF of the Chlorine Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.