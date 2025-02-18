Knee Braces Market 2030: Trends Shaping the Future of Patient Care

Knee Braces Market Growth & Trends

The global knee braces market size is expected to reach USD 1.85 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and number of sports-related injuries are the key growth boosters for this market. The increasing burden of obesity is also anticipated to encourage youth to engage sports activities. Easy availability of braces through online stores is projected to further drive the product demand. This helps overcome the geographical barrier and facilitates easy product access.

Rising geriatric population plays a significant role in the market growth. According to the Department of Economic and Social Affairs Population Division, the global share of people aging 60 years and above has grown from 9.2% in 1990 to 11.7% in 2013, and this share is expected to rise to 21.1% by 2050. In 2017, the American Joint Replacement Registry released its Annual Report on the data related to knee arthroplasty that indicated a 101% rise in the procedures from the data collected for a period 2012 to 2016.The use of braces is mandatory after knee replacement surgeries to minimize the pain and to support the joints. Hence, these chronic diseases and associated surgeries create huge demand, thereby driving the growth of the overall market.

By product, the functional braces segment accounted for the largest market share of 30.9% in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to effectiveness and wide acceptance of the product.

By application, the arthritis segment accounted for the largest market share of 31.0% in 2024, owing to the increasing product adoption along with rising disease prevalence. There is a high demand for knee braces that help increase stability, alleviate pain, and assist with daily tasks for people with arthritis.

By end use, the orthopedic clinics segment accounted for the largest market share of 29.6% in 2024. This growth is attributed to the presence of established clinics, with state-of-the-art devices and innovative technologies, offering streamlined orthopedic processes in developed and developing economies.

North America knee braces market dominated the market in 2024 with the largest revenue share of 33.4%. The rising occurrence of orthopedic knee issues such as osteoarthritis and meniscal injuries drives the knee braces industry growth.

The Asia Pacific knee braces market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented global knee braces market report based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Knee Braces Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Prophylactic

Functional

Rehabilitative

Unloader

Knee Braces Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Sports

Ligament

Arthritis

Others

Knee Braces End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Orthopedic Clinics

OTC

Hospital

DME Dealers

Others

Knee Braces Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Kuwait UAE South Arabia South Africa



