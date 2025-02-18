Tourniquet Systems Market Research Identifies Key Opportunities for Emerging Players

The global tourniquet systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 794.7 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2030. Growing incidence of industrial & road accidents and major falls has been a major factor driving market growth. In addition, rapid increase in the number of hospitals and surgical care centers has led to increased application of tourniquets.

Tourniquets are majorly used when hemorrhages cannot be controlled with direct pressure or selective clamping of bleeding vessels. Certain advantages in modern surgical tourniquet systems such as safety, accuracy, and reliability have resulted in the widespread adoption of these devices in orthopedic surgeries. Furthermore, technologically advanced tourniquet systems are now integrated with a wide range of pneumatic cuffs that help optimize the performance of the overall system. However, reusable cuffs might result in the transmission of infection, which would consequently raise hospital costs and may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Tourniquet Systems Market Report Highlights

The market study suggests that tourniquet cuffs dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023 owing to their increasing applications in orthopedics, trauma, and emergency settings.

Amongst the application segments, hospitals occupied the largest share as they are effective in arresting life threatening external hemorrhage caused due to limb injury

In addition, the non-institutional application segment tourniquet systems is expected to grow rapidly due to the potential application of tourniquets in military war settings.

The Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) recommends that “the judicious use of a pneumatic tourniquet may be helpful and lifesaving” in cases of major arterial hemorrhage caused by military wars

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 53.5% in 2023 owing to the presence of excellent healthcare infrastructure, rise in the number of road accidents, and increasing adoption of advanced tourniquet devices

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. It will have one of the widest consumer base of tourniquets owing to the huge population, increasing industrial & road accidents, and commendable financial support from various governments.

Key Tourniquet Systems Company Insights

The surge in competition is driving rapid technological progress, prompting companies to enhance their products through extensive research and development efforts. Leading companies are adopting various strategic approaches such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and new product introductions to bolster their market presence.

List Of Key Players in the Tourniquet Systems Market

Delfi Medical Innovations Inc.

AneticAid Ltd

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Dessillons & Dutrillaux

Stryker Corporation

VBM Medizintechnik GmbH

OHK Medical Devices

Ulrich Medical

Hammarplast Medical AB

