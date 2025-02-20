Carrier Screening Market 2030: Innovations Driving Genetic Testing

Carrier Screening Market Growth & Trends

The global carrier screening market size is expected to reach USD 2.86 billion by 2030 and expand at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increase in technological advancement in carrier screening along with the rising adoption of in vitro fertilization in emerging markets is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The carrier receives the abnormal gene from the parents. Disorders such as sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, Tay-Sachs disease, fragile X syndrome, and SMA can be identified using carrier screening.

Molecular tests are performed to detect the mutation by finding the abnormalities in the DNA. Next-generation sequencing is one of the techniques to perform tests. There is the possibility of the carrier not showing any symptoms and signs of illness. The test is recommended for pregnant women to check whether the baby will have a chance of genetic deformities. It is also advised to the male parent of the child to undergo the carrier screening test. The early-stage disease diagnosis and restraint of these genetic deformities is expected to augment the market growth. The test involves the tissue cells of the cheeks, blood, or saliva samples.

The adoption of carrier screening in the precision medicine market is also increasing. According to the article published in November 2022, by The Medical Journal of Australia, stated that the rapid innovations in genomic medicine along with sequencing technology for genetic code created a lucrative opportunity for genetic carrier screening. For incorporating population screening into precision medicine, a framework such as RE-AIM can be employed to plan research, assess barriers, and evaluates the result. This strategy was employed to assess the population DNA screening in the U.S.

The growing strategic initiatives by hospitals and regulatory bodies to increase the accessibility of carrier screening are expected to support market growth. For instance, in June 2022, NHS announced the expansion of BRCA genetic testing for the Jewish community. Since, 1 in 40 Jews is reported to be the carrier of BRCA, which increases the probability of certain cancers. Similarly, in June 2022, UnitedHealthcare Community proposed to introduce a coverage program for Ashkenazi Jewish Carrier Screening in the U.S.

On the other hand, limited implementation of public health screening, lack of genomic knowledge for reproductive health and primary care, and cost of genomic tests in the emerging market are expected to hamper the market growth. In India, the cost of carrier genetic screening ranges from USD 218 to USD 290. Considering the average purchasing power in the region, the cost is high for the majority of the population.

By type, the expanded carrier screening segment is projected to establish the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Since increasing product development by the existing players to expand the usage of screening in various fields, such as precision medicine and IVF.

By medical condition, the Cystic fibrosis segment is anticipated to have a significant growth rate with a considerable market share in 2022. Owing to the increase in the disease incidence rate and carrier frequency. The product development by the players is likely to support the growth of the segment.

By technology, the DNA sequencing segment is anticipated to have the fastest-growing CAGR between 2023 and 2030. The adoption of NGS technology for prenatal diagnostics is considered to be the key driver.

By end-user, the laboratory segment is projected to have a majority of the market share in 2022. This is attributed to the presence of well-equipped facilities in developed countries, along with the increasing tests in the rural areas of emerging markets.

North America has strengthened its regional position in the market with 40.19% of the overall market share. This is attributed to the presence of hospitals and reference labs, along with the existence of key players in the region.

