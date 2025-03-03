Fruit Concentrate Market 2030: Regional Insights from Asia Pacific

Fruit Concentrate Market Growth & Trends

The global fruit concentrate market size is expected to reach USD 148.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market for fruit concentrate is witnessing substantial growth, with an increasing demand for natural food sources in products and a preference for reduced sugar in beverages. Consumers are becoming more conscious of their dietary choices and are seeking fruit concentrate products that align with their preferences for natural and healthier options.

Consumers are increasingly seeking products made from natural ingredients without artificial additives or preservatives. Fruit concentrate provides a concentrated form of fruit flavors and nutrients, making it a preferred choice for manufacturers aiming to create natural and clean-label food and beverage products.

In addition, the reduced sugar demand in beverages has significantly contributed to the growth of the market. With rising concerns about excessive sugar consumption and its ill effects, consumers are actively seeking alternatives, which have lower sugar content. Fruit concentrate offers a natural solution that provides concentrated fruit flavors without any requirement for high amounts of added sugars. This allows manufacturers to develop reduced-sugar beverages that still deliver the desired fruit taste and appeal to health-conscious consumers.

Furthermore, the fruit concentrate industry is witnessing a shift towards sustainable sourcing practices. Manufacturers are exploring alternative sources for fruit concentrates, including organic fruits and sustainably grown crops. This aligns with the increasing consumer demand for environment-friendly products and supports the growing trend of conscious consumption.

Geographically, regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe are experiencing significant demand for fruit concentrate with natural food sources and reduced sugar. The health-conscious consumer base in these regions, coupled with their focus on nutrition and wellness, has resulted in a higher demand for clean-label food and beverage products. Therefore, manufacturers are incorporating fruit concentrates into their product offerings to meet this demand for natural and reduced-sugar options.

Fruit Concentrate Market Report Highlights

In terms of source, the apple segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to ease of use and rise in usage of natural fruit and vegetable ingredients

In terms of application, food & beverage emerged as the fastest-growing segment owing to rising demand for plant-derived ingredients. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period owing to growing consumer awareness towards sports nutrition and healthy foods

Fruit Concentrate Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fruit concentrate market based on source, application, distribution channel, and region:

Fruit Concentrate Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Apple

Citrus Fruits

Pineapple

Grapes

Pear

Berries

Other Fruits

Fruit Concentrate Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Food & Beverage

Nutraceuticals & Supplements

Pet Food

Others

Fruit Concentrate Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

B2B

B2C

Fruit Concentrate Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE



