Geomembrane Market Research Identifies Growth Potential in Landfill Projects

The global geomembrane market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.85 billion by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This market growth can be attributed to the increasing shale gas production capacity in the U.S. and Canada and extensive mining activities in South America. Geomembranes are used to provide line storage and disposal ponds for freshwater required during hydraulic fracturing in the exploration and production of unconventional sources such as shale gas and tight oil.

Geomembranes provide a lining to flow backwater, a by-product comprising high level of salt and chemicals used in the hydraulic fracturing process. It also acts as a lining system to prevent contamination from pollutants in the ground in residential structures, commercial buildings, and airport and metro station infrastructure. Growing construction industry in India and China on account of favorable regulatory support to improve infrastructure at the domestic level is expected to drive the adoption of geomembranes over the forecast period.

Companies are likely to establish partnerships with e-commerce platforms in order to ensure that buyers have timely access to their geotechnical offerings. One of the major consumers of geomembranes is the mining industry. They act as containment in the form of a hydraulic barrier for water and some gases in landfill applications. They have various environmental applications as they offer easy installation, mechanical & hydraulic consistency, versatility, and cost-effectiveness. These factors are expected to drive the market. The application of geomembranes is growing in several industries such as petrochemical, construction, and wastewater treatment.

The increased spending on infrastructure and rising awareness of water management is expected to further drive the market over the forecast period. However, the emergence of other geotechnical products, such as geosynthetic clay liners and geocomposites for environment protection, is expected to remain a key challenge during the product positioning for geomembrane manufacturers. Fluctuations in crude oil prices are restraining the growth of the market. Most of the raw materials to manufacture geomembranes are petroleum-based and vulnerable to crude oil price volatility.

Geomembrane manufacturers distribute their products through direct supply or third-party supply agreements with companies such as HBB, Ayyappa, and Bluebay Building products. These distributors, as well as the geomembrane manufacturers, further supply the product through installers and fabricators, such as Triumph Geosynthetics, Enviroseal, FC Geosynthetics Inc., Cofra, and VertaseFLI. Fabricators or installers manipulate geomembrane by using paneling and welding as per the requirement from the buyer’s side.

Geomembrane Market Report Highlights

The HDPE raw material segment accounted for 31.3% of the global revenue in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. The segment is expected to grow due to HDPE’s easy installation and good thermal stability during exposure.

The extrusion technology segment led the market, accounting for 58.6% of the global revenue in 2023. Increasing activities in environment protection, civil construction, and groundwater protection are expected to boost the extruded technology segment.

Geomembrane is used extensively in the mining industry, to construct brine evaporation ponds and restrict slurry loss. Mining segment led the market and accounted for 39.6% of the global revenue in 2023.

Asia Pacific accounted for 34.5% of the overall revenue share in 2023. Rising awareness regarding engineering polymers in the construction industry in emerging economies is expected to open new opportunities over the forecast period.

Key companies are expected to launch new products with good mechanical strength and improved water resistance. They will engage in mergers & acquisitions to increase their share in the global market over the forecast period.

List of Key Players in the Geomembrane Market

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd.

Naue GmbH & Co. KG

Juta Ltd.

Solmax

Officine Maccaferri Spa

Terrafix Geosynthetics Inc.

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Carthage Mills, Inc.

Propex Operating Company, LLC

Global Synthetics

Gayatri Polymers & Geo-synthetics

