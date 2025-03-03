Glucose Syrup Market 2030: Exploring the Sweetening Agent Segment

Glucose Syrup Market Growth & Trends

The global glucose syrup market size is estimated to reach USD 6.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Long shelf life, nontoxicity, anti-crystal, anti-freezing humectant (an element that retains moisture and maintains freshness), and preservative properties are fueling the demand for glucose syrup. Additionally, industries such as confectionery, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages require glucose syrup as a sweetener.

Although adverse effects due to heavy intake of glucose syrup are causing a negative impact on the market growth. Additionally, public food systems, diversification of sugar over inefficient rationing, and falling cost due to market fragmentation, are some of the factors challenging the market. However, growing demand for convenience food and glucose syrup in baked food items like candy are some of the factors propelling the market growth. Application of glucose syrup as a thickener is gaining popularity.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Glucose Syrup Market

The dextrose syrup market based on grade is classified as food, pharma, and others. The food and others segments are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to high demand for sweeteners in the confectionery industry. In addition, beverages such as cold drinks hold a considerable share in the market. Fruit drinks and soft drinks contain almost 50.0% of glucose syrup. Intake of soft drinks and cold drinks has increased over the past few years, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The region continues to be the leading market owing to rising demand for glucose syrup in China and India and growing need for a sugar replacement in these countries. Russia is anticipated to witness considerable growth due to its huge production of sugar beet.

Europe is likely to be one of the major regional markets over the forecast period owing to growing demand for the product in France and Germany. North America is expected to witness healthy growth over the forecast period owing to provision of farm subsidies by the government. This region has the most country-specific markets namely U.S., Canada, and Mexico, wherein U.S. is the most secure economy.

Various manufacturers are engaged in increasing the concentration of glucose syrup to increase the efficiency and reduce the transportation cost. The market is competitive in nature with a significant number of established players, investing heavily in R&D activities. Key players having a strong foothold in the global market are Cargill, Inc.; Agrana Group; Avebe U.A.; Bakers Kitchen; Archer Daniels; Midland; Beneo; DGF Service; Ingredion; Karo Syrup; Dr. Oetker; Grain Processing Corporation; L’Epicerie; Queen Fine Foods; Roquette Freres; and Tate and Lyle.

Glucose Syrup Market Report Highlights

The pharma segment is expected to experience a significant CAGR over the forecast period, driven by continuous rise in the consumption of oral medication.

In 2024, the sweetening agent segment held the largest revenue share of the global market.

By application, the wine segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The North American dominated the global market with a revenue share of 44.9% in 2024.

Glucose Syrup Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global glucose syrup market based on grade, application, and region:

Glucose Syrup Grade (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Food

Pharma

Others

Glucose Syrup Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Sweetening Agent

Wine

Others

Glucose Syrup Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia & New Zealand

Central & South America Brazil

MEA South Africa



Order a free sample PDF of the Glucose Syrup Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.