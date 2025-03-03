Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market Key Innovations Transforming Patient Outcomes Assessed

The global laparoscopic power morcellators market size is anticipated to reach USD 188.7 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing number of patients suffering from health issues such as uterine fibroids and endometriosis and the rising number of hysterectomy and myomectomy procedures is expected to drive the demand for laparoscopic power morcellators.

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to the global implementation of strict measures to curb the spread, which has led to a drastic cancellation or halt of elective surgeries including hysterectomy and myomectomy procedures worldwide. During this time, a large number of medical device manufacturing facilities, global suppliers, and distributors have been adversely affected in several regions. However, with the abundance of postponed surgical procedures in the pipeline, the market is expected to rebound and grow significantly over the forecast period.

The prevalence of uterine fibroids in women is on the rise across the globe and this can lead to excessive menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, infertility, and frequent urination. As per the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), 20-25% of women of reproductive age have fibroids and by the age of 50, up to 80% of black women and up to 70% of white women have fibroids. Thus, the rising prevalence of uterine fibroids is increasing the demand for myomectomy and hysterectomy procedures, thereby contributing to market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market

Moreover, growing patient preference for minimally invasive treatments is expected to strengthen the growth of the market. Larger fibroids can be removed through minor incisions by breaking them into pieces through a technique called morcellation, with the help of laparoscopic power morcellators. It is a less invasive procedure and causes less discomfort and post-operative pain. This is expected to boost the market growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market Report Highlights

Based on application, the hysterectomy segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 70.5% in 2020, owing to the increasing number of surgeries to treat uterine fibroid. For instance, in the U.S. every year, around 600,000 women go for a hysterectomy to get relief from troubling fibroid symptoms

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 52.8% in 2020 owing to increasing fibroids related surgical procedures/hospital visits as well as the availability of the latest treatment procedures in the region

In the Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to improving health spending and rising awareness regarding health among women in the region

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The key players are stressing on research and development activities to develop technologically advanced products to make morcellators safe. For instance, in May 2018, Intuitive Surgical, a global healthcare company that specializes in minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgeries, announced the U.S. FDA approval for its “Single Port Platform” – the da Vinci SP Surgical System that utilizes various urologic surgical procedures. This system enables surgeons with robotic-assisted technology intended for deep and narrow access to tissue.

Moreover, major players are adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion to gain more share in the market for laparoscopic power morcellators. For instance, in October 2019, Ethicon, Inc., and Olympus Corporation have signed an agreement in which Olympus will acquire all new business activities from Ethicon related to the Versapoint Electrosurgery system. Similarly, in May 2020, Minerva Surgical acquired the Intrauterine Health products segment from Boston Scientific Corporation. The products include Symphion Tissue Removal System, Resect Tissue Resection Device, and the Genesys HTA System utilized for the treatment of irregular uterine bleeding and other related disorders. Thus, such developments are expected to significantly influence market growth over the forecast period.

List of Key Players of Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market

Medtronic

Karl Storz GmbH

Richard Wolf GmbH

LiNA Medical

Lumenis (Boston Scientific Corporation)

Nouvag AG

Olympus Corporation

RUDOLF Medical GmbH

Order a free sample PDF of the Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.