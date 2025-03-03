Magnetoencephalography Market Competitive Landscape Features Major Industry Stakeholders

The global magnetoencephalography market size is estimated to reach USD 432.6 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing frequency of new product launches and the rise in the incidence of neurological disorders such as epilepsy, and stroke are key drivers to market growth. In addition, the growing geriatric population is also expected to drive market growth since they are more prone to neurodegenerative diseases. According to the World Health Organization, neurological disorders are a leading cause of death, accounting for 12% of all deaths worldwide.

MEG technologies detect the weak magnetic fields created in the brain and use them to quantify brain functionality and map brain activity. In a clinical setting, MEG provides a number of inherent applications. Scans can be performed in a safe and silent atmosphere due to the passive nature of the recordings, which even allows a patient’s companion to be present within the shielded area.

Technological developments are likely to contribute to market expansion, such as the introduction of whole-head systems and developments in computer technology, MEG has evolved significantly in the last two decades. Whenever a precise and high degree of localization is required, MEG is now the imaging modality of choice. Furthermore, magnetoencephalography (MEG), is an invaluable tool that is used by researchers to study the connections and dynamics of large-scale brain activity.

The market’s prominent competitors are acquiring medium and small-sized businesses in order to expand their product portfolio and enhance their manufacturing capacity. For instance, the University of Nottingham has partnered with Magnetic Shields Limited (MSL) of Kent to develop Cerca Magnetics Limited, a new spin-out company that will deliver the world’s most advanced functional wearable brain scanner to market. It is designed to let people move around freely while being scanned.

Based on application, the clinical segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 and is further expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

The clinical segment is further sub-segmented into dementia, autism, schizophrenia, multiple sclerosis, stroke, epilepsy, and others, in which the epilepsy sub-segment held the largest market share owing to its increasing prevalence worldwide

In terms of end use, the hospital segment held the largest share in 2024, owing to the increasing number of hospitals in developing countries and growing competition among healthcare service providers

The imaging center segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to its convenience, proximity, and lower costs to patients and insurers

North America dominated the magnetoencephalography market with the largest revenue share of 33.9% in 2024. The presence of key manufacturers in the region, increase in R&D investments, and rise in government funding & initiatives are expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

The continuous demand for magnetoencephalography (MEG) by end-users, including hospitals, academic and research institutions, and imaging centers, has generated numerous market opportunities for major players in the industry. This growing demand is driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, the need for advanced diagnostic tools, and the benefits of non-invasive brain imaging technology. To capitalize on these opportunities, market players are engaging in a variety of strategic initiatives. These include investing in research and development to innovate and improve MEG technology, making it more efficient, accurate, and user-friendly. Companies are also forming partnerships and collaborations with healthcare providers and research institutions to expand their reach and enhance their technological capabilities.

