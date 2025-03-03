Medical Service Robots Market Challenges Addressed by Enhanced Safety and Reliability Features

The global medical service robots market size is expected to reach USD 52.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The major factors contributing to the industry growth are advancements in the healthcare infrastructure and the introduction of technologically advanced equipment like robotic catheter control systems (CCS), data recorders, data analytics, and others. Furthermore, the growing penetration of the 5G network and rapid adoption of AR/VR, IoT, and AI are opening new opportunities for the industry. In addition, various initiatives by governments to provide remote healthcare services further fuel the industry’s growth. The rising incidences of chronic disease and growing percentage of the geriatric population also support the demand for healthcare service robots including telepresence robots, as these can be used for regular monitoring and consultation from remote locations.

These robots provide customized and continuous monitoring of patients dealing with chronic diseases. The pharmaceutical industry is also rapidly adopting these robotic systems as these tools enhance the efficacy and efficiency of their work process. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic supported industry growth as the utilization of these robots minimized human-to-human contact and assisted the frontline workers. However, stringent regulations and the high cost of robots are projected to hamper the growth in the forecast period. In 2021, the others product type segment dominated the industry followed by the disinfection robots segment. The disinfection robots segment growth can be attributed to the growing penetration of Hospital-acquired Infections (HAIs) and the benefits offered over manual robots by the disinfection robots. In addition, a growing economy and advancements in technology are anticipated to support the industry growth.

Medical Service Robots Market Report Highlights

The others product type segment dominated the global industry in 2024. However, the dispensing robots product segmentis projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

In 2024, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global revenue due to growing initiatives to improve the healthcare sector and provide healthcare assistance even in the remote areas

Furthermore, the presence of key players in China, Japan, and South Korea is boosting the region’s growth

Increasing investments in the R&D sector of IoT and AI are also opening new growth opportunities for the industry

Regional Insights

The medical service robots market in North America is anticipated to register at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.The presence of key players, along with favorable government initiatives for the adoption of robotic technologies in healthcare, is a key factor boosting the region’s growth.

U.S. Medical Service Robots Market Trends

The medical service robots market in the U.S. held the largest share in North America in 2024. The growing geriatric population in the country is fostering market growth owing to advancements in healthcare technology and increasing investment in research and development. Regulatory support and favorable reimbursement policies for robotic-assisted surgeries also contribute to the market’s expansion.

The Canada medical service robots market is anticipated to register at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period owing to improving healthcare delivery and adopting technological innovation. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is boosting market growth.

Key Medical Service Robots Company Insights

Key participants in the global market are focusing on devising innovative business growth strategies in the form of product portfolio expansions, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and business footprint expansions.

