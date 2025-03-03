Mountain Bike Apparel Market Demand Surge Linked to Increasing Health and Fitness Awareness

The global mountain bike apparel market size is estimated to reach USD 5.12 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the rising popularity and increased participation in mountain biking. Mountain bike apparel plays a crucial role in providing protection against falls, collisions, and harsh weather conditions while ensuring comfort and flexibility for riders. The increasing adoption of mountain biking as both a recreational activity and a competitive sport has led to a growing demand for specialized gear and apparel that can endure the challenges of off-road cycling.

The top wear segment accounted for a revenue share of 45.9% in 2023. There is a noticeable increase in the demand for technologically advanced fabrics in mountain biking garments that provide features like temperature regulation, moisture-wicking, and abrasion resistance. A lucrative growth can be observed owing to development and promotion of high-quality materials. Moreover, there is an opportunity to cater to consumers seeking versatile and multifunctional clothing options by offering mountain biking top wear that can be utilized for other outdoor activities such as hiking or running. Expanding product offerings in this manner can help reach a broader audience.

The specialty stores accounted for a revenue share of 65.6% in 2023. Specialty stores play a significant role as a common distribution channel for mountain biking apparel, catering to the specific requirements of outdoor enthusiasts and offering a diverse range of products including apparel, accessories, and equipment. Collaborating with specialty stores provides an opportunity for mountain biking apparel brands to effectively reach their target audience. However, it is important to note that competition for shelf space within these stores can be fierce. To stand out, brands must differentiate themselves from competitors and deliver high-quality products that align with the demands of outdoor enthusiasts.

Europe accounted for a revenue share of 36.0% in 2023. The popularity of cycling tourism is surging in Europe, driven by the increasing health consciousness and desire for active vacation experiences. Within this trend, mountain bike tourism has particularly captured the interest of cycling enthusiasts and adventure seekers. With its diverse range of routes and varying levels of difficulty, from scenic trails to challenging mountain rides, mountain biking has become a sought-after activity. Consequently, the demand for specialized mountain biking apparel has risen. In response, numerous companies in the region offer a wide array of high-quality garments designed to provide durability, breathability, and moisture-wicking capabilities, catering to the specific needs of mountain bikers.

Major players in the global market include Patagonia, Inc.; Alpinestars; LeMans Corporation; PEARL iZUMi; Endura Inc.; Dainese S.p.A; Giro Sport Design, LLC.; Louis Garneau Sports; Scott Sports SA; Race Face ; 7mesh Industries Inc; Rapha Racing Limited; FOX ; Troy Lee Designs; Dakine. Various steps are adopted by these companies including partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, global expansion, and others to gain more share of the market.

Mountain Bike Apparel Market Report Highlights

The accessories segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing adoption of accessories to achieve improved protection is driving the segment growth

Based on price product range, the accessories segment price ranging from USD 101 to 150 is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing demand for accessories to achieve improved safety and overall performance of rider is driving the segment growth

Based on distribution channel, the online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. Online distribution channels offer various conveniences for shopping owing to which its use is increasing among consumers thus surging the segment’s growth

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. The increasing interest in adventurous activities and outdoor sports is driving the market growth in the region

