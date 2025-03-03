Inhalation And Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market 2030: Regional Trends and Insights

Inhalation And Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market Growth & Trends

The global inhalation and nasal spray generic drugs market size is expected to reach USD 49.09 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.56% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. New product launches, mounting prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, growing demand for cost-effective medicines, and rising geriatric population are some of the major factors boosting the market growth.

Rising demand for cost-effective medicines and government support for the use of generics is expected to drive the demand for inhalation and nasal spray generic drugs over the forecast period. For instance, the Government of Japan has been promoting the usage of inexpensive generic drugs in order to regulate the overall pharmaceutical expenditure. This was accomplished through the execution of regulations to encourage the use of generic drugs in the past decade.

Rising number of M&A, partnerships, and collaborations among leading manufacturers including Teva Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Specialty S.A., and Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is another major factor propelling the growth. For instance, in January 2022, Glenmark Specialty S.A., a Swiss subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., partnered with Lotus International Pte. Ltd. for marketing Ryaltris nasal spray in Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Under this agreement, Glenmark Specialty S.A. will manufacture and supply Ryaltris, and Lotus International Pte. Ltd. will commercialize the product. Similarly, in February 2020, Glenmark Specialty signed a licensing agreement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC to commercialize Ryaltrisin in the U.S.

Extensive research in the respiratory drug discovery and generic product approvals of inhalation and nasal drugs by pharmaceutical companies are projected to fuel growth. For instance, in March 2021, Cipla Inc. received ANDA approval from the U.S. FDA for Sumatriptan Nasal Spray, a generic equivalent of Imitrex Nasal Spray indicated for migraine treatment. In addition, in May 2020, the company received Competitive Generic Therapy designation from FDA along with ANDA approval for Dihydroergotamine Mesylate Nasal Spray, a generic version of Migranal.

Inhalation And Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market Report Highlights

By drug class, the bronchodilators segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 29.84% in 2024. The growth of the bronchodilator drug segment in the global market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for quick-relief treatments for asthma and other respiratory conditions

Based on indication, the asthma segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 42.85% in 2024.

Based on patient demographics, the adult patient segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 43.50% in 2024.

Based on end-use, the homecare segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 55.86% in 2024.

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 56.96% in 2024.

North America inhalation and nasal spray generic drugs market dominated the inhalation and nasal spray generic drugs market with the revenue share of 38.54% in 2024.

Inhalation And Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the inhalation and nasal spray generic drugs market on the basis of drug class, indication, patient demographics, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Inhalation And Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Bronchodilators

Combination Drugs

Corticosteroids

Decongestant Sprays

Antihistamines

Others

Inhalation And Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Allergic Rhinitis

Others

Inhalation And Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Patient Demographics Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Adult Patient

Pediatric Patient

Geriatric Patient

Inhalation And Nasal Spray Generic Drugs End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Homecare

Hospitals

Others

Inhalation And Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Inhalation And Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East And Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Kuwait UAE



