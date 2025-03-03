Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Market 2030: Trends in Patient Demographics

Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Market Growth & Trends

The global latent tuberculosis infection detection market size is expected to reach USD 2.63 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.44% from 2024 to 2030. The increased risk of developing active disease from latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) coupled with the surge in the geriatric population globally is one of the major driving factors for the market growth. In addition, rising awareness about TB detection and various government initiatives for effective diagnosis and screening of tuberculosis infection is another factor contributing to market expansion. For instance, in July 2021, the UKHSA and NHS of England launched a 5-year plan to decrease TB cases in the country.

The market growth is fueled by the increase in the geriatric population across the globe. For instance, according to the elderly population report of America’s Health Rankings 2021, more than 54 million population aged more than 65 years in the U.S. which accounts for 16.5% of the country’s population. The geriatric population is highly susceptible to developing latent TB infection. Policymakers and public health officials are making improvements in policies to improve the health of older in the country.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Market

Furthermore, ongoing funding activities by leading organizations to promote the diagnosis and testing for tuberculosis are also expected to fuel market growth. For instance, Unitaid is a leading health agency engaged in discovering quick solutions for diseases. In September 2022, the Unitaid launched funding of USD 30 million to boost tuberculosis detection. This funding will support the development of same-day tests and also help in the development of novel diagnostic technologies for tuberculosis.

Similarly, the Global Fund provides support and funding for the management of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria, and HIV. The organization provides around 76% of global financing for tuberculosis and it has invested around USD 8.5 billion for the management of tuberculosis. Furthermore, in August 2021, the Global Fund provide funds to FIND for the advancement of TB diagnosis and prevention in India. This investment optimized laboratory quality for early diagnosis of TB and improved tuberculosis diagnostic capacity in the country.

In addition, the rising testing efforts globally to promote the diagnosis of TB infection are expected to support market expansion. For instance, in March 2022, QIAGEN N.V. announced that the company has sold 100 million QuantiFERON blood tests since its launch. After this, the company decided to expand QuantiFERON to reach more patients across the globe. Moreover, various strategic initiatives undertaken by leading players to enhance their market share are another factor facilitating market expansion. For instance, in October 2021, QIAGEN announced CE mark approval and roll-out of the QIAreach QuantiFERON-TB test for tuberculosis infection diagnosis.

Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Market Report Highlights

In test type, the IGRA segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to increasing recommendations for IGRAs from various public health authorities

Based on application segment, the PLHIV accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023 due to the rising risk of developing TB in people suffering from HIV infection

The diagnostic laboratories segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2023. Whereas the academic and research institutions segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the projected period

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the rising investments by market players and increasing research activities in the region

Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global latent tuberculosis infection detection market based on brand, test type, application, end-user, and region:

Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Brand Outlook (Volume, Number of Tests in Thousands; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

QFT-Plus (QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus)

Others

Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Test Type Outlook (Volume, Number of Tests in Thousands; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Tuberculin Skin Test (TST)

Interferon Gamma Released Assay (IGRA)

Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Application Outlook (Volume, Number of Tests in Thousands; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Household Contacts with Pulmonary TB

PLHIV

Others

Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection End-use Outlook (Volume, Number of Tests in Thousands; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals/clinics

Academic & Research Institutions

Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Regional Outlook (Volume, Number of Tests in Thousands; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway Netherlands Belgium Finland Luxembourg Iceland

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand Singapore Bangladesh

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Kuwait UAE



Order a free sample PDF of the Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.