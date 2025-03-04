Neurovascular Devices Market: Focus on Personalized Healthcare Solutions

The global neurovascular devices market size is expected to reach USD 4.53 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.01% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising prevalence of neurological illnesses such as stroke, brain aneurysm, and cerebral artery stenosis is driving growth of the neurovascular devices market. According to the World Stroke Organization (WSO), in 2022, there will be more than 12.2 million new strokes per year.

One in every four adults above the age of 25 will suffer a stroke throughout their lifetime. In addition, nearly 7.6 million new ischemic strokes occur each year. Around 62.0% of all incident strokes worldwide are ischemic strokes, with more than 1.2 million new subarachnoid hemorrhages occurring each year. As a result, the figures show that there is a significant demand for the neurovascular devices, which is driving neurovascular device market expansion.

The rising prevalence of brain aneurysms in both developed and developing countries is driving the introduction of technologically advanced products to the market. Some significant therapeutic techniques for an intracranial aneurysm include surgical clipping, endovascular coiling, and flow diverters. Market participants are constantly working to introduce technologically advanced products to the market.

For instance, in September 2021, Medtronic plc. announced the CE Mark clearance of its radial artery access portfolio, which comprises the Rist 079 Access Radial Guide Catheter and the Access Rist Radial Selective Catheter. Furthermore, in March 2022, Micro Port Scientific Company announced that its Hyper flex Balloon Catheter has received registration approval from the Japan Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA).

Reduced postoperative discomfort and faster recovery are the factors expanding use of the minimally invasive operations and fueling R&D in this field. Endovascular coiling is a minimally invasive surgery that is frequently suggested by the clinicians for the treatment of cerebral aneurysms. Hydro Coils (MicroVention, Tustin, California, USA) have permitted the treatment of more complex aneurysmal structures with reduced recurrence rates as compared to bare-platinum coils. As a result, increased demand for the minimally invasive procedures is supporting neurovascular device market expansion.

Neurovascular Devices Market Report Highlights

Cerebral embolization and aneurysm coiling devices held the largest market share of around 36.02% in 2024. Coil embolization is a minimally invasive procedure for the treatment of aneurysms, wherein, the material closes the sac and reduces the risk of bleeding.

Stroke held the largest market share of around 56.86% in 2024, owing to the factors such as increasing prevalence of hypertension, stroke, and other neurological disorders.

021″ held the largest market share of around 27.08% in 2024. Segment growth can be attributed to various advantages provided by the 0.021” devices, along with various product launches and product approvals.

Hospitals held the largest market share of around 70.79% in 2024. The growth of this segment can be attributed primarily to the increasing patient pool suffering from neurovascular disorders, such as ischemic & hemorrhagic stroke, brain aneurysm, Traumatic brain injury (TBI), and Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM).

North America neurovascular devices dominated the market with a share of 27.62% in 2024 owing to the presence of key manufacturers such as Penumbra, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and Merit medical systems, Inc. in the region.

List of Key Players of Neurovascular Devices Market

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Penumbra, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Acandis GmbH

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

ZYLOX-TONBRIDGE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

