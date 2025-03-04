Middle East Switchgears Market 2030: Addressing Aging Infrastructure

Middle East Switchgears Market Growth & Trends

The Middle East switchgears market is anticipated to reach USD 13.35 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. During the forecast period, rising electricity consumption in the area is anticipated to boost the market expansion. Electrical systems employ switchgear to reduce failure and the impacts of faulty currents.

Due to their efficiency and financial advantages, gas-insulated switchgears are outpacing air-insulated switchgears. Device reduction and technological developments to reduce environmental effects could possibly be major market drivers for Middle East switchgears market. During the forecast period, market growth is anticipated to be aided by the requirement to guarantee safety and quicken economic development. However, the Middle East switchgears market is anticipated to face difficulties because of the large price cuts brought on by the fierce competition.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Middle East Switchgears Market

Switchgear is generally utilized to ensure consistent, high-quality power supply in several applications, including transmission and distribution utilities, residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The outcomes of R&D initiatives include supplying competitive pricing, raising end-user performance satisfaction, and integrating smart and intelligent technology into switchgear.

By collaborating on projects or forming partnerships, firms can increase their R&D efforts and introduce cutting-edge goods to the Middle East switchgears market. Additionally, setting up service and sales locations in developing switchgear markets of the Middle East and Africa and establishing partnerships with local distributors pave the way for the channel’s reach to increase in the Middle East switchgears market.

As a result of the rising investments in the creation of renewable energy sources and supportive governmental policies along with subsidies for new technology, it is expected that the market ecology would improve. Following that, as attempts to reduce global carbon emissions and consumer awareness of the benefits of renewable energy, switching equipment would be used more frequently.

It is expected that both the adoption of switchgear components and the demand for switchgear will be influenced by the building of new transmission and distribution lines through bulk power generating infrastructure using onshore and offshore hydro sources, wind, and solar, which is further anticipated to support the Middle East switchgears market.

Middle East Switchgears Market Report Highlights

The demand for medium and high-voltage switchgears is anticipated to increase significantly as they are utilized more frequently in industrial and utility applications. Power distribution systems and residential applications, where low voltage switchgears are most frequently used. During the next six years, high-voltage switchgears are anticipated to be the dominant product category

The fundamental driver for the T & D Utilities sector is the growing requirement for a steady supply of electricity to sustain economic expansion. Growing regional awareness of the need to prevent water waste is helping the industry to expand. The oil and gas sector is anticipated to provide the maximum contributions to the expansion of industrial applications

The Middle East switchgears market is favored by the economic expansion in Saudi Arabia across numerous industries, including power, infrastructure, petrochemicals, and water & wastewater. During the forecast period, significant growth is anticipated in the UAE and Qatar. These nations’ have quick infrastructure growth, which is anticipated to fuel market expansion

Middle East Switchgears Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Middle East switchgears market report based on voltage, insulation, current, application, and region:

Middle East Switchgears Voltage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Middle East Switchgears Insulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Air

Gas

Oil

Vacuum

Other

Middle East Switchgears Current Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

AC

DC

Middle East Switchgears Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

T& D Utilities

Commercial & Residential

Industrial

Order a free sample PDF of the Middle East Switchgears Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.