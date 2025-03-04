Peptide Synthesis Market: Insights into Consumer Preferences and Market Trends

The global peptide synthesis market size is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Significant research and innovation targeted towards the development of peptide therapeutics is set to boost the market growth in the near future. Additionally, increasing advancements in the peptide synthesis technologies is expected to offer profitable opportunities for the companies operating in the market.

A surge in the demand for custom peptide synthesis has been observed in the recent years; several companies operating in this industry offer products and services associated with custom peptide synthesis. For instance, a UK based company namely, Almac Group offers peptide synthesis suitable for research use. Constantly growing demand and evolving market landscape for custom peptides is set to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth. The suppliers are expanding their production capacity to suffice the increasing demand for high quality peptides across research and therapeutics areas.

Rising focus of the pharmaceutical companies towards the development of novel biologics and shifting the peptide drugs from the pipeline stage to commercial scale further strengthens the market growth. Increase in the number of research activities performed on exploring the potential of high-quality peptides and peptide libraries in the development of vaccines and biomarker discovery heavily contributes to the revenue generated by the global peptide synthesis market. Moreover, introduction of modified peptides (GMP peptides) that possess enhanced stability and pharmacokinetic properties in the market is expected to maintain the double-digit market growth throughout the forecast period.

Therapeutic peptide development has witnessed remarkable growth in the recent years, this is further driven by significant increase in the patient pool suffering from cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. This has propelled the discovery of bioactive peptides exponentially which further drives the market demand.

Peptide Synthesis Market Report Highlights

Reagents & consumables accounted for the highest revenue generated in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

Peptide synthesis equipment has registered fastest growth during the forecast period

Peptide synthesizers segment serves to be a major contributor to the revenue generated by equipment in the global market and is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2030 among other peptide synthesis equipment.

Liquid phase peptide synthesis (LPPS) technology dominated the peptide synthesis market in 2023 and is expected to continue this dominance throughout the forecast period.

Therapeutic peptide synthesis has garnered the largest share in the market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

North America region has generated highest revenue in 2023 and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period; sufficient presence of skilled professionals along with the strong network of peptide synthesis manufacturers is attributive to this region’s dominance in the global market.

APAC is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market expansion, attributed to rising focus on the development of peptide therapeutics.

Large patient pool for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the APAC region has significantly contributed to the revenue generated, contributing to the highest CAGR registered during the forecast period.

List of Key Players of Peptide Synthesis Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

GenScript

Bachem Holding AG

Biotage

Creative Diagnostics

PolyPeptide Group

Syngene International Limited

Puresynth Research Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

Lonza

