Packaged Sunflower Seeds Market 2030: The Popularity of On-the-Go Snacks

Packaged Sunflower Seeds Market Growth & Trends

The global packaged sunflower seeds market size is estimated to reach USD 3.84 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for ready-to-eat foods and shifting preference towards healthy snacks have been driving the market. Such products have been gaining traction among sportsmen, especially baseball players, as an alternative to chewing tobacco. Packaged sunflower seeds are expected to gain traction as a functional snack in the upcoming years due to their high nutritional value.

The product has a high nutritional value, which is beneficial for human health. It contains antioxidants, vitamin B1, vitamin E, healthy fats, electrolytes, and fibers. These nutritional values of the product help in boosting heart health, treating diabetes, decreasing inflammation, preventing specific cancers, reducing cholesterol, preventing osteoarthritis and atherosclerosis, and increasing energy. Additionally, the magnesium present in these seeds helps in relieving migraine, headaches, and hypertension. Moreover, in the U.S., the product has gained traction among baseball players as an alternative to chewing tobacco.

Salted products held the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2019. However, the demand for innovative flavored products is growing significantly worldwide with the rising introduction of assortment flavors in the market. Ranch, BBQ, dill pickle, cracked pepper, honey, and mustard are popular flavors of the product.

Europe dominated the market in 2019 with more than 40.0% share of the global revenue. The product has been consumed in the region for centuries as a snack food item. More than half of the consumers in Spain buy the product and the majority of them prefer roasted products. Additionally, Europe is the largest producer of sunflower seeds in the world. Ukraine, Russia, Bulgaria, and Turkey are the top producers in the region.

Packaged Sunflower Seeds Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the salted/flavored products segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. The strong popularity of on-the-go snacking options among buyers is expected to remain a favorable factor for the segment growth

The online distribution segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of e-commerce across the world.

Packaged Sunflower Seeds Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global packaged sunflower seeds market based on form, flavor, distribution channel and region:

Packaged Sunflower Seeds Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Raw

Roasted

Packaged Sunflower Seeds Flavor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Plain/Unflavored

Salted/Flavored

Packaged Sunflower Seeds Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Packaged Sunflower Seeds Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East South Africa Saudi Arabia



