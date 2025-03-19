Clare May Real Estate Partners with RSPCA to Launch Adoption House to Improve the Pet Meet and Greet Process

Clare May Real Estate and RSPCA Wacol seek to help pets and potential owners have a place to come together to help find their ‘furever’ homes.

CAMIRA, QLD, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — Clare May Real Estate is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership between their office and the RSPCA. Their partnership focuses on helping pets have a comfortable, safe place to meet with potential adopters while they seek to find them forever families they can go home to. This unique collaboration will open at RSPCA Wacol soon and is a highly anticipated opening. The house will provide a welcoming and inviting atmosphere that is comfortable for both pets and potential owners to help facilitate more adoptions.

The initiative is exciting because it relieves the worries of pet lovers who want to make sure every furry friend gets the home that they deserve, and it makes the process of meeting and bonding with pets much easier, providing a climate-controlled space for meeting and facilitating the adoption process. Before now, pets and potential owners have met in the middle of a car park, a space out in the open that simply isn’t feasible for comfortable introductions. This new adoption house will offer a calm and cozy setting where pets can feel safe and potential owners don’t feel completely exposed to the elements. Both the pet and owner have a comfortable spot to meet each other.

“We are incredibly proud of this opportunity to partner with RSPCA in this meaningful endeavor,” said Clare May, owner Clare May Real Estate. “We see the need and we believe that every pet and potential owner deserves a safe space to meet. Our hope is that this initiative will help encourage more people to consider adopting and will lead to more adoptions happening and more pets given the chance to put their best paw forward.”

The Clare May Real Estate Adoption House will focus on providing a private, temperature-controlled space where pets can feel at ease and those seeking to adopt can be comfortable and get to know the pets as well. The facility will create a positive atmosphere, but it goes beyond just being a safe space. This facility will encourage deeper connection between people and pets in need, fostering lasting relationships and ‘furever’ homes in the process. The community can look forward to an official launch that will be set to celebrate the completion of the adoption house. The launch will be hosted by RSPCA at their Wacol facility.

“We can’t wait to open the doors of the new Adoption House with Clare May Real Estate,” said a spokesman from RSPCA. “This project is a standing testament to our commitment to making a positive impact in the community and in facilitating a better opportunity for pets and adoptive parents to meet.”

Learn more about Clare May Real Estate from their website at https://www.claremayrealestate.com.au/. If you have questions or are seeking additional information about the opening of the Clare May Real Estate Adoption House, reach out to the company directly to learn more or keep an eye out for further updates.