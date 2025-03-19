Palm Valley Dental Moves to a New Location at 4649 S. Jackson Rd, Edinburg, TX!

Edinburg, TX, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — Palm Valley Dental is excited to announce the opening of its new office location at 4649 S. Jackson Rd, Edinburg, TX, providing state-of-the-art dental care to the local community in a comfortable, modern environment.

This move represents Palm Valley Dental’s continued commitment to offering top-tier dental services in Edinburg and surrounding areas. The new location is not just about advanced technology and expanded facilities but about your comfort and convenience. We have designed it with a welcoming atmosphere to ensure an exceptional experience for every patient, making you feel reassured about your dental visits.

“We are thrilled to bring our services to this new, spacious location,” said Dr. Catherine Treviño, the lead dentist in Edinburg at Palm Valley Dental. “Our new dental office allows us to better serve our patients with enhanced amenities and the latest dental technology. We are excited to continue building long-term relationships with our patients while providing the highest standard of care.”

Palm Valley Dental offers various services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and pediatric care. With a dedicated team of skilled professionals, the practice is committed to helping patients achieve and maintain optimal oral health.

The new office is conveniently located in a highly accessible area, providing easy access for current and new patients. Palm Valley Dental invites current and new patients to visit their new location at 4649 S Jackson Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539, United States, and experience the high standard of dental care that has made them a trusted name in the region.

About Palm Valley Dental:

Palm Valley Dental has been a trusted comprehensive dental care provider in Edinburg, TX, for many years. The practice is not just about dental treatments but about you as an individual. We are dedicated to offering personalized treatment in a caring and professional environment, ensuring that you feel valued and well-cared for.

For more information about Palm Valley Dental or to schedule an appointment, visit https://mypalmvalleydental.com/