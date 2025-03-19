Explore the Versatile Merry Fisher Range with L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd in Essex

Essex, UK, 2025-03-19 — /EPR Network/ — L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd is proud to announce the availability of the acclaimed Merry Fisher range of motorboats for sale. With a reputation for excellence across the UK and Europe, Merry Fisher boats combine the functionality of a fishing vessel with the comfort and style of a cruiser. Located in Essex, L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd invites boating enthusiasts to explore this versatile and innovative range.

Merry Fisher: A Unique Blend of Fishing and Cruising

The Merry Fisher range stands out for its exceptional design that meets the demands of both fishing and cruising enthusiasts. Unlike other boats that split functionality, these vessels offer 100% efficiency for both activities. With options like the Merry Fisher 895 Offshore, 1095 + 1095 Flybridge, and 1295 Flybridge, these CE category B-certified boats are perfect for offshore adventures, river cruising, or inshore excursions.

Designed to accommodate various weather conditions, the Merry Fisher models feature spacious wheelhouses with aft sliding doors, optional opening windows, and roof hatches. These practical details ensure comfort, safety, and visibility, making every journey enjoyable and secure.

The Merry Fisher Sport Range

For those who prefer a more compact design with added fishing functionality, the Merry Fisher Sport range offers an ideal solution. These boats feature smaller wheelhouses that maximize the cockpit and bow areas, perfect for fishing and other activities. Optional aft windows create versatile seating options inside and outside the wheelhouse.

Key features include:

Specialized fishing equipment for enthusiasts.

An inverted windscreen for enhanced aerodynamics.

A deep bow area with comfortable cushioned seating.

Versatility in Size and Accommodation Options

From the easy-to-tow Merry Fisher 605 and 695, to the spacious 1095 and 1295 Flybridge models, there’s a Merry Fisher boat for every need. Whether you require a compact vessel for tractor launching or a large boat for family voyages, the range delivers flexibility and functionality.

• Compact Models: The 605 and 695 provide 2-berth cabins, making them ideal for short trips.

• Larger Models: The 1095 and 1295 offer multiple cabins with full standing headroom, ensuring comfort for extended journeys.

• Flybridge Features: These include an additional helm position with full engine controls, a sun lounger, and panoramic views, adding luxury to the boating experience.

Customization Opportunities

One of the most appealing aspects of the Merry Fisher range is its adaptability. Buyers can customize their boats with:

• Galley Configurations: Tailored to suit casual or professional needs.

• Comfort Features: Side doors, sun mattresses, cockpit awnings, and various toilet systems.

• Advanced Electronics: Cutting-edge navigation and audio systems for a premium experience.

These options ensure that every Merry Fisher boat is tailored to its owner’s lifestyle, whether for leisure cruising or serious fishing.

Why Choose L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd?

Located in Essex, L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd is committed to providing unparalleled service to its customers. With decades of expertise in the marine industry, the team offers personalized assistance to help customers select and customize the perfect Merry Fisher model.

Whether you’re a seasoned sailor or a newcomer to boating, L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd ensures a seamless and enjoyable buying experience.

Discover the Merry Fisher Range Today

For more information about the Merry Fisher for Sale and to explore customization options, contact L H Morgan & Sons (Marine) Ltd at 01206 302003. Let your boating dreams become a reality with a Merry Fisher boat that’s perfect for you.