Ampoule Cream Market Growing with Rising Demand for Advanced Skincare Solutions

The global ampoule cream market size is expected to reach USD 717.0 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. The market is driven by consumer spending on specific skin care products to target one issue at a time. Moreover, drastic changes in purchasing power of consumers in developing countries such as China and India is anticipated to increase the demand for cosmetic products over the forecast period.

The market is driven by high growth of the personal care products industry in Asia Pacific, along with rise in sales of facial care products. Demand for ampoule creams is mostly observed in South Korea and China owing to concentration of various manufacturers in this region. Not only women, Korean men are also spending increasingly on cosmetics products in order to improve their skin and appearance. They are the world’s largest per capita consumers of skincare products leading to the market growth in the region.

The market growth is attributed to leading number of manufacturers and distributors entering the skin care industry. Increasing demand for the products that help in hydrating the skin, maintaining moisturizing property of skin, color complexion, and soft skin is a key factor driving the market. Moreover, impact of e-commerce channels, specialty and convenience stores, and beauty stores provides a growth opportunity for ampoule cream in the market.

Ampoule cream is more like a vaccine concentrated on one problem at a time. 100% concentration of ingredients in such products leads to fast recovery of skin problems. Consumers prefer these products for fast result and to avoid any side effects from sideline ingredients. Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years due to high consumer awareness regarding skin care, along with increasing product launches by the key manufacturers in the market. Moreover, increased sales of cosmetic products in Europe is anticipated to surge the demand for ampoule cream over the forecast period.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Ampoule Cream Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Growing consumer awareness regarding multi-functional products such as anti-aging, moisturizing, and firming skin types in the market will fuel the product demand in the ampoule cream market. Various manufacturers are taking initiatives such as product launches, acquisitions, and promotional campaigns to establish their foothold in the market. Some of the prominent manufacturers in this market are Amway Corp.; The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; Coreana Cosmetics Co. Ltd.; and Mizon Co. Ltd. For instance, in October 2017, Leegeehaam Cosmetics launched a new product as Hyal B5 Toner ampoule cream formulated with vitamin B3, B5, and 5 hyaluronic complex for optimum level of hydration.

Ampoule Cream Market Report Highlights

Moisturizing cream accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023 and Multifunctional cream is expected to emerge at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period

Offline distribution channels held the dominant market share of 84.2% in 2023 and the online distribution channels are projected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period

North America dominated the global market in 2023, accounting for 34.1% share of the overall revenue. This trend is projected to continue over the next few years.

Key Ampoule Cream Market Company Insights

Key participants include Amway Corp., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Coreana Cosmetics Co. Ltd., and others. The market is identified by several strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, and capacity expansion.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is a global leader in the beauty industry, renowned for its high-quality skincare, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company’s portfolio includes brands such as Clinique, La Mer, Jo Malone London, and Tom Ford Beauty, among others.

Amway Corporation is a prominent American multi-level marketing company that specializes in health, beauty, and home care products. The company’s product portfolio includes well-known brands such as Nutrilite, Artistry, and eSpring, which are distributed through a network of independent business owners (IBOs).

List of Key Players of Ampoule Cream Market

Amway Corp.

COREANA

Estée Lauder Inc

LG H&H Co., Ltd.

PFD Co.,Ltd.

Sisley Cosmetics USA Inc.

Vprove Malaysia

Leegeehaam Cosmetics

Helena Rubinstein

Guerlain

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Ampoule Cream Market