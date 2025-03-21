O’Donnell Roofing Co Celebrates 100 Years Partnering with Unite for Her

HAVERTOWN, PA, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — O’Donnell Roofing Co was founded in 1924. They recently celebrated their 100-year anniversary not just with a celebration but with a symbolic partnership with the local organization Unite for Her. Unite for Her provides free integrative therapies to individuals who have been affected by ovarian or breast cancer. O’Donnell Roofing hosted a special fundraising event to raise funds for Unite for Her. The fundraiser not only helped raise money to donate to this organization, but it also helped to bring attention to the organization and their essential services in the community.

This partnership clearly reflects O’Donnell Roofings deep commitment to their community, a community that has carried them through 100 years of business. Founded in 2009, Unite for Her offers a variety of services for breast and ovarian cancer victims. Their services include acupuncture, yoga, nutrition counseling, and many other wellness therapies that offers support and healing to improve quality of life for affected individuals. The non-profit relies on partners like O’Donnell Roofing as well as generous donors to help continue to provide these services in the community.

“For 100 years, we have worked hard to build strong roofs, but also to build a strong community. We have always worked to be supportive of the community and they are the reason we’ve made it a whole century in business,” said Kevin O’Donnell, owner of the company. “Our partnership with this local non-profit is one way for us to celebrate, but also to give back in that way that directly impacts our friends, family, and neighbors within the community. We’re blessed to be able to support them.”

The event raised funds that were designated to help Unite for Her expand their reach so that even more individuals can have access to these vital services at no cost. “We continue to serve the community to the best of our ability; providing services and care they might not otherwise receive. We are deeply grateful to the generosity of O’Donnell Roofing and the community for their contributions to these efforts,” stated a spokesperson from Unite for Her.

You can learn more about O’Donnell Roofing Co from their website at https://odonnellroofingco.com/ or their Google Profile. For any questions or to support the cause, reach out to them directly. You can also contact Unite for Her to learn more about what they do and how you can help.